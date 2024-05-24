Highlights Germany will stage Euro 2024 after under-performing at recent major tournaments.

The three-time European champions hastily appointed Julian Nagelsmann barely nine months before the competition kicks off.

The hosts face Scotland, Hungary and neighbours Switzerland in Group A.

Host nation Germany enter Euro 2024 laced with more apprehension than excitement. The traditional international powerhouse has endured a wretched preparation for the tournament and is still carrying the scars from recent failings on the global stage.

Following a second consecutive group-stage elimination from the World Cup, Germany lost a record-equalling six matches in 2023. Barely nine months before kicking off the competition in Munich, Hansi Flick became the first manager ever to be sacked by the German men's national team since the position was first created in 1926.

Julian Nagelsmann, who was himself dismissed by Bayern Munich last year, will lead a squad which has chronically underperformed in the tournament. Here's everything you need to know about a team that has inspired subdued support but possesses the talent to win the entire competition.

Euro 2024 Group

As the host nation, Germany were guaranteed to be drawn in Group A and were afforded a place in the highest-ranked pot, avoiding top seeds such as England, France and Portugal. While this helped Nagelsmann's side swerve a so-called 'Group of Death', they still have a tricky set of opponents.

For the second European Championships on the spin, Germany were drawn against Hungary. Marco Rossi's brilliantly drilled outfit twice took the lead against Die Mannschaft at Euro 2020 before Leon Goretzka rescued a 2-2 draw in the 84th minute. Hungary had even more success against Germany in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, holding their familiar foes to a home draw before earning their first competitive victory over the nation since the 1954 World Cup in Leipzig.

Germany are also up against Switzerland and a spirited Scotland side. While the Swiss have a long history of facing their neighbours, Scotland haven't played Germany since 2015. The Tartan Army last defeated this summer's host nation in 1999.

Germany's Record Against Euro 2024 Group-Stage Opponents Opponent Games Germany Wins Draws Germany Losses Scotland 17 8 5 4 Hungary 37 13 12 12 Switzerland 53 36 8 9

Group Stage Fixtures

Close

All eyes across the continent will be trained on the tournament opener between Germany and Scotland on Friday 14th June. The organisers will hope that the focus is firmly fixed on the football, but there is the looming concern that external factors may derail the summer of sport. Amid various protests that took place ahead of the competition's group-stage draw in December, one banner read: "Also in the hat for today's draw: police violence."

The nation's police force will be tested across the country as Germany are scheduled to play each group game in a different venue. Beginning with the curtain-raiser at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, Nagelsmann's side will meet Hungary in Stuttgart before ending the first phase against Switzerland in Frankfurt.

Germany Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 14th June 2024 20:00 Scotland Allianz Arena 19th June 2024 17:00 Hungary Stuttgart Arena 23rd June 2024 20:00 Switzerland Frankfurt Arena

Germany Manager

Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann will be particularly familiar with the venue for Germany's first match of the tournament. The former Bayern Munich manager oversaw 38 games from the home dugout of the Allianz Arena, losing just twice. Nagelsmann's final outing at the venue was a 5-3 victory over Augsburg less than two weeks before he was sacked.

Emerging as a coaching prodigy at Hoffenheim when he was only 28, the commanding tactician quickly established himself as one of the best young managers in the world by saving the village club from relegation and steering them into consecutive seasons of European football. The former centre-back who was forced into retirement through injury as a 20-year-old evolved RB Leipzig's playing style while leading the unloved club to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2020.

The towering, personable figure couldn't replicate that continental success during his 20-month stint at Bayern Munich. After a disappointing quarter-final exit to Unai Emery's Villarreal in 2022, Nagelsmann was sacked while the Bavarians were still in the competition the following year. Bayern's hasty decision - which Nagelsmann discovered while on a family ski holiday during the March international break - caused widespread surprise from fans and his own players. The German FA have shown far more faith in the highly-rated tactician, pinning Nagelsmann down to a contract extension until 2026 in April.

Germany Career Appointed 22nd September 2023 Games 6 Wins 3 Draws 1 Losses 2

Key Players

Including Toni Kroos, Florian Wirtz & Antonio Rudiger

Close

The last professional game of Toni Kroos' glittering career will be in a Germany shirt. Almost three years ago, one of the greatest players in the nation's history retired from the international stage. Nagelsmann managed to tempt Kroos back into the fold during what has been revealed to be his last season of football at any competitive level.

The few schemes that Nagelsmann traced out during his first months in the post have been hastily cast aside to accommodate the Ballon d'Or contender. Kroos seamlessly slotted into the base of midfield for a friendly against France in March, delivering the characteristically cool-headed performance which prompted Nagelsmann to gush:

Rudi Voller always says: 'He's been peeing ice cubes since he's 18'.

While Kroos offers experience, Germany also boast the exuberance of youth in the form of Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz and Bayern Munich weaver Jamal Musiala. Two of the best young players in the world (from any nation) will likely be nudged out wide to accommodate Kroos, but both remain integral figures to Germany's success - particularly against obdurate rearguards which the likes of Scotland and Hungary may form.

Nagelsmann surprisingly overlooked Mats Hummels, who has arguably established himself as the best defender in the world during Borussia Dortmund's run to the Champions League final. There was little danger of Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger missing out. The front-foot 31-year-old has enjoyed an immaculate campaign for the Spanish champions and will be a key pillar in Germany's previously shaky defence.

Germany's Provisional Squad Position Players Goalkeepers Oliver Baumann, Alex Nubel, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen Defenders Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Henrichs, Joshua Kimmich, Robin Koch, Maximilian Mittelstadt, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah Midfielders Robert Andrich, Chris Fuhrich, Pascal Gross, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Leroy Sane, Florian Wirtz Forwards Maximilian Beier, Niclas Fullkrug, Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller, Deniz Undav

Formation & Tactics

Nagelsmann has not taken charge of Germany in a single competitive game since he was hurriedly appointed last September. The few available friendlies have been treated like experiments. Arsenal's Kai Havertz has started as a left-back as well as a centre-forward, scoring from both positions in friendlies against Turkey and France respectively.

Germany have lined up with three and four at the back, deploying two-striker systems and false nines. While the exact shape may change during the game - Die Mannschaft are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 to begin with - the team will adhere to Nagelsmann's 31 principles of play.

Reluctant to reveal all of his trade secrets, the young coach's ideals essentially revolve around winning back possession by catching the opponent off-guard - like most modern German managers, he has been raised in the school of Gegenpressing. Although Nagelsmann should not be reduced to another pressing obsessive. As he told his Germany team before they defeated France in March: "We want to play football."

Euro 2024 Kit

This will be the last men's European Championship to see Germany kitted out in Adidas gear. The iconic partnership, which has existed for seven decades, will come to a controversial end after the national FA agreed to a lucrative deal with Nike that is set to run between 2027 and 2034.

News of this impending split provoked plenty of outrage from fans, but Adidas didn't exactly sign off with a faultless design. The traditional white home strip has a tasteful splash of colour on the shoulders and the unorthodox pink away kit offers a playful alternative. But supporters have been banned from buying replica shirts with the number 44 on the back as it could resemble the Nazi SS Unit symbol. Shirts with any other combination of digits are available directly from the Adidas website.

How to Buy Tickets

Even taking into consideration the relatively underwhelmed reaction of the German public to recent major international competitions - there was a 34% overall decline in viewership for the Qatar World Cup - tickets for the home nation at Euro 2024 are in high demand. UEFA reported that more than 20 million requests were made for 1.2 million available seats at the tournament.

Several rounds of ticket purchasing windows have already opened and closed. The latest phase through the official avenues concluded on 2nd May. Those still eager to buy tickets for Euro 2024 should create a ticketing account on UEFA's website for any last-minute seats that become available. If Germany make it through to the knockout phase, fans can bid for a ticket in the sale which opens on 23rd June.

How to Watch Germany on TV and Live Stream

UK viewers who don't make the trip to Germany can watch Euro 2024 on TV exclusively on terrestrial channels. As has become tradition, BBC and ITV will divide the 51 games between them. ITV snagged the rights for the tournament opener between Germany and Scotland, while BBC will show the hosts' final two matches. The exact channel for Germany's final group game will be revealed once the qualification picture has become clear following the opening two matches.

The Euros is a global affair these days. Fox Sports and FuboTV have secured the tournament's rights for English-speaking audiences in the US. TelevisaUnivision will broadcast the competition to the nation's Spanish-speaking viewers.

How to Watch Germany at Euro 2024 on TV and Live Stream in the UK Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Match TV Channel/Live Stream 14th June 2024 20:00 Germany vs Scotland ITV1, STV, ITVX, STV Player 19th June 2024 17:00 Germany vs Hungary BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website 23rd June 2024 20:00 Switzerland vs Germany BBC TBC, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Stats via TransferMarkt. Correct as of 23rd May 2024.