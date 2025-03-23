Luciano Spalletti’s Italy travelled to the Signal Iduna Park in search of a win after Germany, thanks to goals from Tim Kleindienst and Leon Goretzka, beat them 2–1 in the first leg of their Nations League A quarter-final – but there was nothing to split the pair as they drew 3–3.

Julian Nagelsmann's men were the brighter of the two from the off - and their effort paid off on the half-hour mark after Kleindienst was fouled in the penalty area. A captain's penalty, Joshua Kimmich slotted it into the bottom corner past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It didn't take long for the hosts to double their lead. The Italians were caught sleeping as Kimmich's quick corner found an eagerly-waiting Jamal Musiala, who simply prodded home into an empty net. On the stroke of the half-time interval, the talismanic Kleindienst then made it three.

Shortly after the break, Moise Kean gave Spalletti and Co a lifeline with his well-hit strike in the 49th minute before adding a second 20 minutes later by curling his effort around Jonathan Tah. Add Giacomo Raspadori's penalty kick to that and things got exciting – but, in the end, the Italians were beaten 5–4 over two legs.

Match Statistics Germany Statistic Italy 57 Possession (%) 43 22 Total shots 9 8 Shots on target 3 6 Corners 4 0 Saves 5 3 Yellow cards 4

Match Highlights

Germany Player Ratings

GK – Oliver Baumann – 5/10

Despite having very little to thwart in the first half, he remained alert. Well-beaten for Kean's two strikes.

CB – Antonio Rudiger – 6/10

As always, the veteran 32-year-old remained relatively untroubled until Italy's second-half substitutions.

CB –​​​ Jonathan Tah – 6/10

Stationed in the middle, Tah needed to operate proactively from the back – and that he certainly did. Endured a lacklustre second half.

CB – Nico Schlotterbeck – 7/10

Strong in the air and imperious on the deck, Schlotterbeck was practically unbeatable. Survived two penalty shouts.

RM – Joshua Kimmich – 9/10, Man of the Match

Delivered pinpoint crosses at the majority of given opportunities and had his fingerprints on Germany's goals.

CM – Leon Goretzka – 7/10

Surprisingly one of Germany's leading chance creators, Goretzka enjoyed an all-action display at the heart of the action.

CM – Angelo Stiller – 7.5/10

A brilliant passer, Stiller kept things ticking at the base of Germany's engine room. Defensively sound, too.

LM –​​​​​​​ Maximilian Mitterlstaedt – 6/10

For the majority of the affair, he remained high and wide on the left as he looked to be one of Germany's difference-makers.

CAM –​​​​​​​ Leroy Sane – 7/10

Albeit to little effect, Sane's third-man runs were spelled danger from minute one to 90.

CAM –​​​​​​​ Jamal Musiala – 8/10

Germany's livewire throughout, the Italians found it difficult to pick up the floating playmaker time and time again.

ST –​​​​​​​ Tim Kleindienst – 8/10

Germany's line-leader caused all manner of problems for Italy's backline and was rewarded with a goal, which he headed brilliantly home.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Karim Adeyemi (63') – 4/10

Failed to have the desired impact and received a yellow for a late challenge on Bastoni.