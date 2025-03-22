Germany are in the driving seat as they head into the potentially thrilling second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Italy at the Signal Iduna stadium in Dortmund on Sunday night (Central European Time).

Julian Nagelsmann’s players came from 1-0 down to win 2-1 in the highly entertaining first leg at the San Siro in Milan on Thursday night. Newcastle United ’s Sandro Tonali gave the hosts a first-half lead before the visitors hit back with goals from Tim Kleindienst and Leon Goretzka to secure their first-leg victory.

Ahead of that game, we successfully backed Germany on the Draw No Bet market. Our 1.93 (13/14) prediction paid off, and it makes sense that Germany are clear favourites to win this second leg, too, given how they performed in that away fixture.

Result In Normal Time Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Germany 1.82 41/50 -122 The Draw 4.0 3/1 +300 Italy 4.6 18/5 +360

To Qualify Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Germany 1.11 1/9 -900 Italy 7.5 13/2 +650

As the first of our two odds table above shows, Germany are 1.82 (41/50) to win the second leg. Italy are 4.6 (18/5), while the Draw is 4.0 (3/1).

Given that Germany have a one-goal advantage, it makes sense that they are even shorter odds to qualify for the last four of the tournament. If you think Germany will go through, you will have to be prepared to back them at 1.1 (1/9), which will be too short for most people. Italy are the 7.5 (13/2) outsiders.

Best bet

It is difficult to argue with Germany’s status as clear favourites in both markets above. They played well in Italy, claimed the win, and the tie is theirs to lose.

In Milan, Italy were dangerous at times, however, and according to some reports, won the xG battle (1.18 vs 1.11).

As we underlined in our preview of the first leg, Luciano Spalletti’s side played some good football during their six Nations League autumn internationals, too (their record was W4-D1-L1), so they cannot be entirely written off here.

Germany are good enough to win again, but there is little appeal to backing them at the prices available. One factor to take into account, given the state of the tie, is that Germany can draw and still go through. If the game were level heading into the closing minutes, would Germany go all-out to win, or sit back instead, and look to secure the stalemate?

Taking all factors into account, we prefer to avoid the Match Odds and To Qualify markets, and look elsewhere for good selections on the match.

Over Goals the Top Selection

On the first leg in Milan, we also successfully backed the game to have Over 2.5 Goals. Our reasoning was that, by offering Over 2.5 Goals at a price of 2.14 (57/50), the market had underrated the chances of the game featuring three or more goals. The teams duly delivered via their 2-1 final scoreline.

It is almost an admission by the market that they got things wrong ahead of that first leg that the price on Over 2.5 Goals is notably shorter for the second leg. The do-or-die nature of this second leg — or any second leg — is a factor in the shortened odds, but we still believe the price was 'wrong' first time around.

At the time of writing, Over 2.5 Goals is available at 1.91 (10/11). This makes it the favourite of two in the market: Under 2.5 Goals is available at 2.02 (51/50).

Best bet

Even though the odds on Over 2.5 Goals are shorter than they were for the first leg, we still see this as a good selection on the match.

As we highlighted ahead of the first leg, the stats are in your favour: nine of these two teams’ 12 autumn internationals featured three or more goals, with the average goals-per-game count of 3.5 or higher for the two sides.

Italy go into the game one goal behind in the tie, so an attacking performance, potentially containing some risk-taking, is what we expect to see from them. That ought to afford some good counter-attacking performances for Germany, who are likely to play to win in front of a big crowd in Dortmund anyway, even though they are already one goal up in the tie.

Considering all factors, we are happy to make Over 2.5 Goals our main selection on the match.

Top selection – Over 2.5 Goals (1.91)

Corners Market Hard to Judge

One of the more interesting sets of markets on this match are the Corners markets.

The corners count on the first leg was notably high: Italy won six corners, Germany won eight, giving a total of 14 corners, which is well above average in 90 minutes. Dig a little deeper, however, and there is limited evidence that the second leg will produce such a high corners count.

In their six autumn internationals, Italy won just 24 corners, an average of four corners per match. They conceded 29, meaning the average number of corners per match was 8.8.

Germany’s six autumn internationals produced just 8.3 corners per game. They won 28 (an average of 4.7 corners per game), conceding 22 (an average of 3.7 corners per game).

Best bet

The stats above show that a high number of corners is not guaranteed in this second leg. On the contrary, you could argue that a low number of corners is more likely. Under 9.5 Corners – an outcome that has occurred in eight of the 13 internationals these two nations have played in 2024-25 – is currently available at 1.8 (4/5).

We have no selection no this market, preferring instead to focus solely on our Over 2.5 Goals selection. If you are looking for a selection in the corners market, however, we would advise against expecting a high number of corners. The evidence this season to date is that there is no clear pattern pointing towards this outcome.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 22/03/2025