Highlights Germany's state broadcaster surveyed 1,304 random participants on whether they would prefer there to be more white players in the national team.

Julian Nagelsmann, the Germany manager, agreed with Joshua Kimmich that the survey was in and of itself racist.

Germany is preparing to host the European Championship, which will get underway when their national side takes on Scotland in Munich on June 14.

Julian Nagelsmann condemned Germany's national broadcaster, ARD, after it surveyed fans on whether they thought there were enough white players in Germany's national team. The outcome of the poll has gained attention across Europe, after more than one fifth of the 1,304 randomly selected participants said that they would prefer it if more players with white skin played for the country.

The poll by ARD was commissioned for their documentary 'Unity and Justice and Diversity', which will be aired on German state television this week. Nagelsmann criticised ARD for running the poll, agreeing with Joshua Kimmich's assertion that it was "absolutely racist".

Nagelsmann Condemns German State Broadcaster

National team manager expresses shock at survey

"I was shocked that such questions are asked and people actually answer... I thought about it briefly and I have the feeling that we need to wake up a bit," Nagelsmann said. "There are people in Europe who've had to flee because of war, economic factors, environmental disasters, people who simply want to be taken in. We have to ask, 'what are we doing at the moment?' We in Germany are doing very, very well, and when we say something like that, I think it's crazy how we turn a blind eye and simply block out such things.

"I always find it bizarre that we all go on vacation to get to know other cultures and then other cultures come here and we complain about it. It's bizarre. So, I can't go on vacation then, I always have to stay where I am."

Nagelsmann agreed with Kimmich's view on the poll, after the Bayern Munich star said that he would "miss a lot of players if they weren't here". Of the squad that he is working with ahead of the European Championship, which is being held in Germany, Nagelsmann said: "It's good as it is.

"We're playing a European Championship for everyone in the country. And anyone who can play top football is invited to be a national player and give their all for their country. And that's what we're doing. And I hope I never have to read about such a c*** survey again."

Kimmich Slammed Survey

"This is absolutely racist"

Germany have a host of players with mixed backgrounds in their squad, including Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, Bayern winger Leroy Sane and Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger, and Kimmich said that football should provide a platform for people from all backgrounds and cultures to mix.

"Anyone who's grown up with football knows this is absolute nonsense," Kimmich said. "Football in particular is a good example of how you can unite different nations, different skin colors and different religions. That's what our team is all about. I would miss a lot of players if they weren't here. This is absolutely racist and has no place in our changing room."