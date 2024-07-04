Highlights Germany have resorted to using loud music to stop any spies from overhearing their tactics.

The Euro 2024 hosts meet Spain on Friday in a massive quarter-finals clash.

German boss Julian Nagelsmann had issues with his tactics being leaked whilst in charge of Bayern Munich.

Germany have resorted to unusual measures to ensure their tactics remain confidential ahead of Friday's Euro 2024 quarter-final against Spain. The two teams are among the remaining favourites in the competition, with both impressing throughout the tournament.

As the winner of the contest is set to meet either France or Portugal in a Goliath clash in the final four, the stakes could not be any higher. As such, head coach Julian Nagelsmann is going above and beyond in his attempts to keep his plans for the quarters a secret, enlisting some bizarre methods in order to prevent any potential Spanish spies from discovering what the Germans are cooking up.

Germany Using Loud Music to Hide Tactics

Staff are also following passersby whilst playing television theme songs

As per a report from the Daily Mail, via BILD, it is being claimed that training sessions are taking place with blaring music as the backdrop in order to avoid any tactics being overheard by possible observants who could be working for Luis De La Fuente's side. Not only that, but it is being said that staff are instructed to follow anyone around the training ground closely, whilst also playing the theme tunes to famous children's television shows through their phones at a loud volume.

Two reporters from the German outlet are believed to have experienced this first-hand, with the four-time world champions stopping at nothing to make sure their plans for Friday's fixture remain a secret. The paranoia largely stems from issues that Nagelsmann had in dealing with leaks whilst manager of Bayern Munich back in 2022. On that occasion, it was understood that the issue came from within the dressing room, with the 36-year-old saying:

"We have a snitch in the locker room. This bothers me a lot. Whoever is doing this is hurting every single one of us. I don’t understand his motivation, except helping the opponent. "Moles are an endangered species and their search is difficult, but I don't know if that person will be able to look in the mirror every day. I try to find out what the reason is. For me it is always important to be able to look in the mirror at night, to treat my players and my fellow coaches well. I hope that this person can't look in the mirror because it's not fair."

Germany's Euro 2024 So Far

Die Mannschaft are unbeaten in their four games

Despite failing to make much of an impact on many major tournaments since their 2014 World Cup win, Nagelsmann has seemingly got Germany playing back to their best this summer. The hosts have been in imperious form, which started with a dominating 5-1 victory over Scotland.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Germany's 5-1 win over Scotland was the biggest margin of victory in any European Championship opener.

A win against Hungary and a draw against England's quarter-final opponents Switzerland meant that the ranked 16th side in the world topped their group. This would lead them to face Denmark in the last 16, winning 2-0 in a game shrouded in controversy.

All stats via FIFA - accurate as of 04/07/2024