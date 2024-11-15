Germany will look to maintain their unbeaten campaign in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday night as they welcome Bosnia and Herzegovnia to Freiburg. The teams met in the reverse fixture in October, with Germany earning a 2-1 away win through a Deniz Undav brace.

The hosts will look to extend their lead at the top of League A, Group 3, while Bosnia sit bottom of the group with just one point. With their only point coming versus Hungary, relegation to League B seems inevitable for Bosnia, even if they were to pull off an upset against Germany.

Meanwhile, Germany have already qualified for the championship playoff as they currently sit five points clear of both the Netherlands and Hungary. So it is expected that some changes could be made to the Germany side on Saturday night.

Result odds: Germany huge favourites versus Bosnia

Home Win - 1/12 | Away Win - 22/1 | Draw - 10/1

Having been close to flawless for the duration of their Nations League campaign, an away trip to the Netherlands was the only occasion in which Germany dropped points. With a good mix of youth and experience in their side, Julian Nagelsmann's side will look to take their good form into the playoff rounds, to claim the Nations League title.

Germany do host some significant injury problems, however. Fülkrug, Leweling, Pavlovic, and Stiller are all out of the squad, as well as Undav, who scored twice in the reverse fixture. Florian Wirtz may also be a doubt for the game, as he is recovering from an infection.

Bosnia have a tough task ahead of them if they wish to escape automatic relegation. They would need wins over both Germany and the Netherlands, as well as hoping for results to go their way in other fixtures in the group. Even in a best-case scenario, they would face a relegation playoff.

Greece vs England - Odds Results Bet Fractional Decimal American Germany Win 1/12 1.08 +1200 Draw 10/1 11.0 +1000 Bosnia Win 22/1 23.0 +2200

Scoreline Odds: 2-0 or 3-0 for Germany, offering the lowest odds

Germany Win 2-0 - 5/1 | Draw 0-0 - 25/1 | Bosnia Win 1-0 - 66/1

Germany have shown throughout the campaign that they have plenty of players who are capable of hitting the back of the net. As well as this, the last time Germany failed to score in a competitive fixture was in 2021, in a 2-0 loss to England at Euro 2020. When you take this into consideration alongside the fact Bosnia have only kept one clean sheet in their last 10 games, it's hard to see an outcome where the hosts do not score.

Germany vs Bosnia Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 5/4 2.25 +125 Both Teams not to Score 4/7 1.57 -175

Despite having a high level of defensive talent, Germany have not proven to be unbreakable at the back. Conceding twice against the Netherlands and against Bosnia themselves, they have conceded three times in their previous three outings.

Germany vs Bosnia - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Germany win 2-0 5/1 6.0 +500 Germany win 3-0 5/1 6.0 +500 Germany win 4-0 7/1 8.0 +700 Germany win 3-1 17/2 9.5 +850 Germany win 1-0 17/2 9/5 +850

Germany and Bosnia have only met three times prior, with Saturday's hosts winning on all three occasions. Before their last meeting in the group, the sides had not met since 2010.

Germany vs Bosnia Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/500 1 -40000 Under 0.5 18/1 19.0 +1900 Over 1.5 1/18 1.06 -1800 Under 1.5 13/2 7.5 +650 Over 2.5 1/3 1.33 -300 Under 2.5 2/1 3.0 +200 Over 3.5 10/11 1.91 -110 Under 3.5 4/5 1.8 -125 Over 4.5 11/5 3.2 +220 Under 4.5 3/10 1.3 -333 Over 5.5 9/2 5.5 +450 Under 5.5 1/9 1.11 -900

Goalscorer Odds: Germany Have Several Goalscoring Options

Kleindienst - 4/7 | Havertz - EVS | Sane - 11/10 | Gnabry - 11/10

With Undav out with injury, the Germans will likely deploy Tim Kleindienst up front, who is the bookmakers' favourite to score. With six goals and four assists in his 10 Bundesliga games this season, the striker comes into the match in good form.

Germany Goalscorer Odds vs Bosnia Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Tim Kleindienst 13/5 3.6 +260 8/15 1.53 -188 Kai Havertz 4/1 5.0 +400 EVS 2.0 +100 Leroy Sane 9/2 5.5 +450 11/10 2.1 +110 Serge Gnabry 9/2 5.5 +450 11/10 2.1 +110 Florian Wirtz 5/1 6.0 +500 5/4 2.25 +125 Jamal Musiala 11/2 6.5 +550 7/5 2.4 +140

As for Bosnia, their veteran striker Edin Dzeko is the most likely to net for his side, according to bookmakers. The now 38-year-old was on the scoresheet in the reverse fixture, and has seven goals in his 11 Süper Lig matches for Fenerbahce this season.

Bosnia Goalscorer Odds vs Germany Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Edin Dzeko 14/1 15.0 +1400 9/2 5.5 +450 Haris Tabakovic 14/1 15.0 +1400 5/1 6.0 +500 Ermendin Demirovic 17/1 18.0 +1700 5/1 6.0 +500 Luka Kulenovic 17/1 18.0 +1700 5/1 6.0 +500 Ifet Dakovac 25/1 26.0 +2500 6/1 7.0 +600 Haris Hajradinovic 25/1 26.0 +2500 17/2 9.5 +850

Prediction: Germany to show their class in 3-0 win

Germany to win convincingly over Bosnia

All signs in this League A fixture point to a dominant Germany performance. Even if they do choose to experiment with their team, it is likely that they will have too much for their visitors on Saturday night. Bosnia have only hit the back of the net three times in their last six games, meaning the chances of them scoring are not looking high. However, an experimental backline from Germany may change that.

Best Bets

Under 3.5 goals (10/11)

Kai Havertz to score any time (EVS)

Both teams to score (5/4)

Edin Dzeko to score first (14/1)

All odds courtesy of Paddy Power