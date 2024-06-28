Highlights Hosts Germany topped Group A at Euro 2024 with seven points from three games.

Germany are looking to book their place in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals as they take on Denmark Saturday night's round of 16 clash. Die Mannschaft have impressed at their home tournament so far, even if they left it late with a 92nd-minute strike from Niclas Fullkrug against Switzerland to keep them unbeaten, and top, of Group A. Julian Nagelsmann’s side beat both Scotland and Hungary with relative ease before that, establishing themselves as one of the favourites to go all the way on home soil with inspiration chiefly coming from the exciting flair of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz among others.

If they are to be crowned European champions for the first time since 1996, they will have to do it the hard way, with a potential last-eight showdown with Spain and the likes of France or Portugal potentially waiting beyond that. Denmark have drawn all three of their matches to progress as runners-up and will need to improve massively if they are to enjoy another deep run akin to Euro 2020 when they reached the semi-finals before defeat to England.

Germany vs Denmark Match Info Date Sat, June 29 Kick-off 20:00 BST Stadium Westfalenstadion City Dortmund, Germany TV coverage Either BBC One or ITV1. TV coverage is not yet confirmed. Respective iPlayer/ITVX streaming sites.

Germany vs Denmark - Form Guide

Hosts scoring at will with the Danes struggling for momentum

Germany finished top of Group A after three games. The hosts picked up two wins and one draw, leaving them on seven points, two points ahead of second-place Switzerland. A tournament win on home soil is, of course, the dream. Their last chance came back in 1988, falling at the semi-final stage. However, confidence of progression will be relatively high, as Germany have only gone out at the Round of 16 stage once in their history, that being their last time out against England.

In their last five games in all competitions, Germany have won three and drawn two while suffering no defeats. In the pre-tournament friendlies, Germany played Ukraine in Nuremberg, and Greece in Gladbach. Despite having 27 shots against the counter-attacking Ukrainians, Germany only managed to get five on target and failed to convert any of them. Ukraine only managed three shots on target as the game finished a 0-0 draw.

Nagelsmann's side were back to winning ways against Greece. Giorgos Masouras opened the scoring, but goals from Kai Havertz and Pascal Gross in the second half gave Germany the 2-1 win. Germany then started in style against Scotland in their tournament curtain raiser. Wirtz, Musiala, Havertz, Fullkrug, and Emre Can all scored in the 5-1 drubbing of 10-man Scotland. Germany scored all the goals of the game, even Scotland's, as Antonio Rudiger headed into his own net.

The second game saw Germany take on Hungary. Musiala was on the scoresheet again, this time joined by Gundogan in a 2-0 win over Hungary, who had just 30% of the possession. The last time out for Germany saw them rescue a draw against Switzerland. Dan Ndoye opened the scoring for Swiss in the first half, and they led all the way to added time. But Fullkrug popped up with a vital goal to salvage a point.

The second-placed team of Group C, Denmark, have two wins and three draws in their last five games in all competitions. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg opened the scoring early in the second minute in Denmark’s international friendly against Sweden. Alexander Isak made it level before the ten-minute mark, but an 86th minute goal from Eriksen gave Denmark the 2-1 win.

Denmark's final friendly saw them host Norway. Hojbjerg was on the scoresheet again for Denmark. Jannik Vestergaard doubled the lead before half-time as Erling Haaland got Norway with 15 minutes to go. Yussuf Poulsen put the game out of reach with a goal in the last minute of normal time to give Denmark the 3-1 win.

Denmark took on Slovenia in their Euro opener. Eriksen grabbed the first goal but a late equaliser from Erik Janza forced a well-earned draw for the Slovenians. Another 1-1 draw for Denmark followed against England. Harry Kane gave the Three Lions the lead before Morten Hjulmand's emphatic low drive from range levelled things up before the break. The last game against Serbia was a tense affair. Denmark had just three shots on target, with Serbia having just one. It ended goalless.

Germany vs Denmark Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Result

Germany will be out for retribution after a stop-start outing against Switzerland saw them behind for the majority of the game. Spurred on by this latest step in the journey of, again, trying to lift the Euros on home soil, playing in front of their own expectant fans will no doubt be a huge aspect. Full focus can be expected to return here.

With Denmark arriving into this fixture from the least entertaining group of the tournament, they'll drastically have to switch up on previous, somewhat slow, tactics. Germany are no doubt the favourites. As per OddsChecker, the win market suggests Germany will prevail at odds 5/8. A regular time draw sits at 3/1, while a Denmark win 11/2.

Head-to-head history and results

Germany wins: 15

Denmark wins: 8

Draws: 5

Over/Under

In terms of over and under bets, the stats from the group stages for each side can reflect trends. The table below shows the corners, fouls, cards, and match goals, among other stats.

Over/Under Germany Denmark Stat v Scotland v Hungary v Switzerland v Slovenia v England v Serbia Match goals 6 2 2 2 2 0 Shots 20 19 18 16 16 10 Shots on target 10 7 3 4 7 3 Team fouls 15 12 12 9 13 11 Cards 2 2 1 1 3 2 Corners 5 11 9 9 4 8

Player bets

When making player bets, it's worth considering the recent injury news as much as form.

Germany will be forced into at least one change in defence, and potentially even two. Jonathan Tah is suspended after picking up two bookings in the group stages, while Antonio Rudiger is struggling with a thigh injury described as “problematic” by his manager.

Nico Schlotterbeck is set to replace Tah at centre-back, with Waldemar Anton potentially coming in too if Rudiger is eventually ruled out. Otherwise, it's a standard German side. Fullkrug will likely have to settle for a place on the bench again despite his goal against Switzerland, with Julian Nagelsmann likely continuing with his already successful attack this tournament with Havertz up front being supported by the likes of Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Ilkay Gundogan.

Denmark had Thomas Delaney back in the squad against Serbia after illness and he could play a greater role here, especially with midfielder Morten Hjulmand suspended. Brentford’s Christian Norgaard is also another option to start. Rasmus Hojlund is expected to keep his place at front, despite managing a total of just two shots across his three appearances so far.

Oddschecker highlights these players in the first-scorer conversation: Deniz Undav (5/1), Niclas Fullkrug (5/1), Kai Havertz (26/5), Jamal Musiala (13/2), Florian Wirtz (7/1), Maximilian Beier (7/1), Leroy Sane (15/2), Thomas Muller (8/1), Ilkay Gundogan (8/1), No Goalscorer (9/1), Chris Fuhrich (10/1), Rasmus Hojlund (11/1), Jonas Wind (12/1), Kasper Dolberg (12/1), Toni Kroos (14/1).

Germany are 2/7 to qualify, while Denmark's odds are 14/5.

