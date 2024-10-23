Key Takeaways George Weah is the only African to have won the Ballon d'Or.

Weah scored unforgettable goals for PSG and AC Milan, while spending time with Chelsea and Man City later on in his career.

In 2017, he became President of Liberia.

Twenty-nine years after winning the Ballon d'Or, George Weah remains the only African to have won the Ballon d'Or. The Liberian international won the award while at AC Milan, beating Jurgen Klinsmann of Bayern Munich and Jari Litmanen of Champions League winners Ajax, in second and third place respectively.

Some may quibble, pointing to the fact that Mozambique-born, Portuguese international Eusebio won the award in 1965, but the significance of Weah winning it, was that after Eusebio and then Ruud Gullit in 1987, Weah was only the third black player to win the Ballon d'Or in 39 years.

As well as being an exceptionally gifted striker, mainly for Paris Saint Germain and AC Milan, Weah went on to arugabllt even bigger things after his football career finished, when in 2017 he was voted in to become President of Liberia.

Weah scored some exceptional goals in the 1990s

At times, the Liberian was unstoppable at PSG and AC Milan

In his early twenties, Weah was spotted by Arsene Wenger and brought by Monaco for only €150,000 from Cameroonian club TKC Yaounde. He quickly made an impression, registering double figures in league goals in each of his four seasons with the club.

Four years after the move, in 1992, PSG paid €6.5m for the striker. There, in the French capital, he would lead PSG to the French Ligue One title in 1994, which then was only the club's second league title, but it was at Monaco under Wenger that sowed the seeds for Weah's success, something the former striker is very grateful for:

"This was a man, when racism was at its peak, who showed me love. He wanted me to be on the pitch for him every day. One day, I was quite tired of training and told him that I was having a headache. He said to me: ‘George, I know it’s tough but you need to work hard. I believe that with your talent, you can become one of the best players in the world.’ So, I listened and kept going on. Besides God, I think that without Arsène, there was no way I would have made it in Europe"

He led PSG to the Champions League semi-finals, where they eventually lost to AC Milan. On their way, Weah led them to famous wins over much-fancied Barcelona and Bayern Munich, who he scored a memorable goal against.

Further titles followed for Weah, when in 1995 he joined AC Milan, winning Serie A in 1996 and 1999. There in Italy, he bagged some unforgettable goals, none more so than the solo effort he is probably best remembered for, when at San Siro, in his box defending a corner, he controlled the ball and ran the length of the field to score.

George Weah stats Monaco Appearances Goals 149 66 PSG Appearances Goals 138 55 AC Milan Appearances Goals 147 58

From Ballon d'Or winner to President

Weah needed persistence to lead his country

For many footballers, retirement can be a real problem, where they struggle to find something to occupy their time with that can fulfil them as much as being a professional athlete could. That wasn't the case with Weah. After five years at Milan he was approaching his mid-thirties. Further spells followed at Chelsea, and Manchester City, but he was past his best.

Weah had grown up in a slum in the Liberian capital of Monrovia and had aims to change things in his home country, when in 2005, he formed the Congress for Democratic Change party. His initial two runs for the presidency were unsuccessful, but in 2014, Weah was elected Senator for the western province of Montserrado.

By 2016, he again announced he would run for the presidency, becoming Liberian president in December of 2017. But as we know, politics is an even more volatile occupation than football manager and in late 2023, Weah lost the election, with a general feeling that he had failed to tackle corruption, rising prices and continued economic difficulties.

Stats via Transfermarkt.