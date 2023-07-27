Highlights Former Manchester United player Teddy Sheringham believes Steven Gerrard was the best Premier League player of his generation, surpassing Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard.

Manchester United fans might want to cover their ears or close their eyes.

Former Red Devils forward Teddy Sheringham pinpointed Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as the best Premier League player of his generation over Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard.

Gerrard, who amassed north of 500 games for the top flight giants, is widely regarded as one of England’s greatest ever players and even Sheringham agrees after having the privilege of lining up alongside all three.

Years after having up their boots, the three legends of the game are still hot topic, whether that be down the pub with your mates, on a national television broadcast or in the case of Sheringham when discussing with the Professional Footballers’ Association.

“I’m going to go for Steven Gerrard. I know he didn’t win the league as a Liverpool player, but I think he was probably the best single player of his era over a 20-year span,” Sheringham claimed.

Sheringham knew that he was risking angering those of a United persuasion by not picking their beloved Scholes.

“I know the Man United boys won’t be happy with that, but I just felt that he could do everything. He could run, he could tackle, he could score goals, he could head the ball, he could defend. He could do everything.

“You could put him in any position on the football pitch, and he would be the man.”

The old age Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes debate never fails to creep up into conversation every now and again, but we’ve decided to break down six sub-categories to see who comes out superior.

Let’s get stuck in.

Gerrard, Lampard or Scholes?

Let's take a look

Trophy count

Look, we understand that winning trophies is typically based on a team effort, but every successful team have those players. Those players in their absence, there’s a drop in performance levels.

Former United man Scholes takes the crown on this one having won a whopping 11 Premier Leagues, three FA Cups, two League Cups and - to further enhance his reputation as an all-timer – two Champions League crowns. Lampard also has three Premier League medals in his home cabinet, whereas Gerrard failed to win the biggest club competition in England.

He did, however, pick up two FA Cups, three League Cups, one Champions League during his Anfield stint, while Lampard was part of a three-time Premier League winning team at Chelsea. While plying his trade at Stamford Bridge, the goal-hungry central midfielder won four FA Cups, two League Cups, and one Champions League and Europa League apiece.

World and UEFA Team awards

Although Gerrard’s Liverpool failed to make a lasting impression in England by winning the title, their captain was often granted a World XI nomination – on eight occasions to be precise.

His Chelsea counterpart also registered a nomination on eight occasions, though perennial winner Scholes got the nod just twice. However, the Merseyside midfielder made the official cut three times, Lampard once and Scholes finished his career without once being involved in the World XI.

The Liverpool man also reigned superior in terms of UEFA Team of the Year inclusions with three, something that neither Lampard nor Scholes achieved. Unique as he was, Gerrard took his personal accolades one step further and was voted UEFA player of the year in 2005, largely accredited to his performance in his side’s Champions League comeback against AC Milan.

Ballon d’Or nominations

In a world where attacking threats dominate Ballon d’Or proceedings, it’s interesting to compare the trio of midfielders, considering Gerrard absolutely trumps Lampard and Scholes.

The Whiston-born ace accrued 220 votes over his storied career, Chelsea’s reliable Lampard scored 169 votes and Scholes received zero. That’s right, a grand total of zero. Again.

Both Gerrard and Lampard received a large portion of their votes in 2005, though the latter pipped the former to place second behind the magic Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho.

Goal contributions

This one is simple, right?

Lampard is the most pronounced goal-creating midfielder of the Premier League since its 1992 inception, according to official Premier League statistics.

The Chelsea mainstay scored 117 goals and 102 assists across 609 Premier League games, whereas the other two were less fruitful in this department.

Gerrard netted a respectable 120 times and provided assists for his teammates a further 92 times during his 504-game career with Liverpool, whereas Scholes – in five fewer games – scored 107 goals and conjured up 55 assists.

Of course, the argument that Lampard operated in the most advanced role out of the three is a valid one. But sometimes it’s best to sit back in admiration.

Defensive work

As alluded to, Lampard was less focused on his defensive duties and instead providing a hatful of goals and assists in his 13-year association with the west Londoners, while Scholes was best renowned for controlling the tempo and being his side’s metronome.

Gerrard completed the most tackles out of the seasoned trio and also came out on top in terms of interceptions, clearances, recoveries and duels won. He also showcased his superiority in the air.

Influence on the team

When you think about influence on a team, one cold night in Istanbul naturally springs to mind. Gerrard was at the forefront of Liverpool’s iconic European comeback, having picked up the prestigious Man of the Match award for his showing.

However, it must be noted that Scholes was a vital cog in some of the best teams - not just in England, but the world too - to ever grace a football pitch, seeing as he was an ever-present asset throughout. Lampard signed for the Stamford Bridge outfit when they were lacking behind the rest of the pack and turned them into an established force to be reckoned with across Europe and this was reflected in their unwillingness to find an alternative once he moved onto pastures new.

It’s Gerrard’s understated influence on a struggling Liverpool outfit that stands him out from the rest.

Overall

While it is worthwhile and intriguing to dissect the playing careers of the aforementioned trio, one’s final decision is purely based on personal preference and - more often than not – a fan’s allegiance to a team.

You can make a viable argument for all three to be quite honest and instead, Premier League fans should simply enjoy watching clips from their times in the Premier League.

That being said, Gerrard gets the concluding nod from us here at GMS over his two compatriots given the overall presence he had on his flurry of teammates, year-on-year. His box-to-box nature, superior defensive acumen and widespread admiration attest to how brilliant the 114-cap England international really was.