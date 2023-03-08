Patrice Evra has seemingly settled the Frank Lampard vs Steven Gerrard debate.

The two English midfielders are often compared having spent much of their careers as rivals at Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.

And while appearing on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel, Five, in a ‘This or That?’ episode, the Man Utd icon was tasked to choose between the two.

Evra played against both of them on a regular basis while at Manchester United, and he barely hesitated when giving his answer.

Evra picks between Gerrard and Lampard

"I'll be honest, captain Gerrard," Evra replied.

"And I know Lampard scored more goals and whatever but I just feel like Gerrard was carrying Liverpool on his shoulders for so many years. And for Lampard, we forget what [Claude] Makélélé and all those midfielders were doing because all he [Lampard] had to do was go and score goals. Don't get me wrong, for a midfielder to end the season with 20 goals - when you just think about the number - he's a goalscorer and he's a midfielder.

"But I know he's a Liverpool player but, for me, it's Gerrard."

So Evra thinks Gerrard was better than Lampard because the latter was playing with the likes of Makelele and had a better team around him.

But Evra - and Ferdinand himself - has answered some other 'This or That' questions alongside Ferdinand.

Evra and Ferdinand play 'This or That?'

Carlos Tevez or Dimitar Berbatov?

Rio: "Tevez"

Evra: "Tevez"

Prime Wayne Rooney or Prime Cristiano Ronaldo?

Rio: "Ronaldo"

Evra: "Ronaldo"

Ji-Sung Park or Nani?

Rio: "Park"

Evra: "Park"

Ryan Giggs or Paul Scholes?

Rio: "Scholes"

Evra: "Giggs"

Rio Ferdinand or Nemanja Vidić?

Evra: "Ferdinand"

Who was the tougher opponent, Didier Drogba or Fernando Torres?

Rio: "Drogba"

Evra: "Torres"

Who was more difficult to play against, Gareth Bale or Eden Hazard?

Rio: "Bale"

Evra: "Hazard"

Who was the tougher opponent, Robin van Persie or Thierry Henry?

Rio: "Henry"

Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard?

Evra: "Gerrard"

Toughest UCL opponent, Samuel Eto’o or David Villa?

Rio: "Eto'o"

Evra: "Eto'o"

Prime Mesut Özil or Prime Modrić?

Rio: "Modric"

Evra: "Modric"

Xavi or Andres Iniesta?

Rio: "Iniesta"

Evra: "Iniesta"

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

Evra: "Ronaldo"

Evra: Why I always pick Ronaldo over Messi

Evra went on to give a full explanation on why he always says Ronaldo too.

"I want to explain why I say Ronaldo every time," Evra begins.

"It's not because he's our brother it's because I'm in love with work ethic. I feel like Messi, god just gave him a talent and Cristiano had to work for it. He had the talent but he had to work for it. If Messi had the same work ethic as Ronaldo, he would probably have like 15 Ballon d'Ors today. I'm just in love with people working hard so that's why I pick Ronaldo over Messi."