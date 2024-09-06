Key Takeaways The old age debate between Gerrard, Scholes and Lampard rumbles on.

Each player puts together a compelling case to be crowned as the greatest of the trio.

Statistically, we've taken a deeper dive into their numbers to come to finally settle the debate.

Some things in football are set-in-stone: there are two teams, and, most importantly, there can only be one winner. One thing that is not quite as certain is the old age debate between English triumvirate Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard.

Fans of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea, respectively, of course, have club bias that sways their decision – but for the Premier League viewers that have no allegiances to any of the teams or players that ties them down to a single answer, it’s a tricky task.

Picking a range of statistics – from attacking, defending and team play-based metrics - from both the Premier League’s official website and FBRef’s broad database of numbers, we’ve taken a look at which central midfielder comes out on top overall in a bid to finally settle the debate.

Attacking Statistics

Lampard dominates from a shooting perspective

As central midfielders by trade, all three Englishmen deployed different roles in their respective sides and Lampard’s game was all about crashing into the box and making a difference in the final third, often alongside the talismanic Didier Drogba.

The Englishman notched 177 goals in his 611-game top tier career, showcasing his potency in front of goal, as he ended his career as in the top 10 Premier League goalscorers of all time – and, seven years on, remains on the list.

In comparison, Scholes’ 107-goal haul and Gerrard’s tally of 120 – both of which are records not to be sniffed at – are unfavourable, as are their respective goals per match rates. Scholes (0.21) and Gerrard (0.24) both fall behind Lampard (0.29), who is one of the best English players of all time.

Scholes does, however, reign victorious in terms of shots on target throughout their careers, according to the FBRef’s database. Having let off 361 shots across his illustrious career in the Premier League, often an audacious effort from 20 to 30 yards, both of his competitors were unable to match his tally.

In regard to shooting accuracy, Lampard is the winner, pipping Gerrard by a narrow 2% (36% vs 34%). As alluded to, the Chelsea icon was used to popping up in the box to join and, subsequently, finish attacks, whereas the other two endured more conservative roles.

Scholes vs Gerrard vs Lampard - Premier League Stats Statistic Scholes Gerrard Lampard Goals 107 120 177 Goals per match 0.21 0.24 0.29 Shots on target 361 251 299 Shot accuracy (%) 27% 34% 36%

Defending Statistics

Liverpool legend easily comes out on top

Some midfielders are allergic to defending and would rather remain anonymous further afield to avoid having to do what is called the ‘dirty work’. Gerrard is among those, however, who thrive in the chaos of defending – as evidenced by his tally of 598 tackles in his 504-game career in the top division.

As a comparison, neither Scholes - one of football's greatest-ever one-club men, nor Lampard were able to hit similar heights, having recorded 373 and 491, respectively. The midfielder’s tough-tackling nature shone through on a weekly basis but, more often than not, he would emerge from the situation with the ball at his feet.

Gerrard’s success rate (73%) when tackling bettered that of both Lampard (71%) and Scholes (70%), proving that there was always a method to his madness, and he was adept at timing his tackles to perfection.

What helped the now-44-year-old’s ability to do so was his abnormal vascular capacity and something you could never doubt about the Whiston-born ace was his tireless work rate and his 356 interceptions prove just that, especially when compared to Scholes’ 197 and Lampard’s 248.

In simple terms, Gerrard was a duel monster throughout his career and, despite losing 1,097 of them in the Premier League, won more of his battles (1,271). Lampard and Scholes also won more than they lost in terms of contested duels, but fell behind the Liverpool deity.

Scholes vs Gerrard vs Lampard - Premier League Stats Statistic Scholes Gerrard Lampard Tackles 373 598 491 Tackle success (%) 70 73 71 Interceptions 197 356 248 Clearances 82 435 306 Duels Won 564 1,271 881 Duels Lost 542 1,097 807

Team Play Statistics

A mixed bag between the trident of central midfielders