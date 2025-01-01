Former AC Milan midfielder Andrea Pirlo has revealed that Steve Gerrard, who played almost the entirety of his career at Liverpool, turned down the chance to join the San Siro-based outfit thanks to the ‘unbreakable’ bond with his boyhood club.

Gerrard, born and raised in Whiston, rose through the Anfield academy ranks between 1989 and 1998 before being handed the opportunity to impress at senior level. That he did – and the rest is history: he’s a bonafide Liverpool legend.

Although he spent the twilight period of his career at LA Galaxy, the 114-cap England international is adored by everyone associated with the Reds for sticking by them for so long – despite the fact that they were not a dominant force in the English top flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gerrard is Liverpool’s third all-time appearance holder (710) behind Jamie Carragher (737) and Ian Callaghan (846).

Famously, Chelsea were keen admirers of the combative engine room operator – but his undying commitment to the red side of Merseyside saw him chalk up north of 700 appearances for Liverpool alongside the odd bit of silverware.

Now plying his trade at Real Madrid, boss Carlo Ancelotti attempted to sign the Scouser, who is regarded as one of the best English players of all time, when he was in charge of the Rossoneri, but ultimately failed to after Gerrard’s immovable loyalty shone through.

Related 10 Greatest Midfielders in Champions League History Ranked From Steven Gerrard to Luka Modric, here are the best midfielders in Champions League history.

Pirlo, one of the greatest passers in football history, spent 10 years in the Italian capital between 2001 and 2011 and suggested that he had encouraged Ancelotti to go all out for the Liverpool legend given that he’d be lining up alongside him. Per Mail Online, he said:

“Carlo [Ancelotti] was like a father to me. We used to, and still do, speak a lot. While at Milan, he came to me and said, ‘I want to sign Gerrard to play with you in midfield.’ Without any hesitation I told him, ‘Sign him.’ He was probably the most complete midfielder in Europe, of course I wanted to partner him.

Close

Remaining resolute in his loyalty towards the Reds, a bold and brave decision saw Gerrard stay put in 2007 – two years after that Champions League final against AC Milan in Istanbul – and snubbed the at-that-time European champions in the process.

“A few weeks later Carlo told me Gerrard had given a very firm no, that his bond with Liverpool was unbreakable,” Pirlo insisted before waxing lyrical about his loyalty: “At the time Milan were the European champions, and it says a lot about his loyalty.”