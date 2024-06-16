Highlights Gervonta Davis secured a brutal knockout victory against Frank Martin in a thrilling eight-round battle.

Martin, entering the contest with a perfect 18-0 record, tasted his first defeat at the hands of 'Tank.'

With a perfect 30-0 record, Davis is back in action and ready for a title unification bout.

The Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs Frank Martin fight on Saturday, the 15th of June, was an epic eight-round slugfest that ended with the former delivering a brutal knockout to his American opponent.

The fight saw the return of Davis to the ring for the first time since April last year. The reigning WBA lightweight champion came into the contest on the back of a seven-round bout with Ryan Garcia, while Martin, on the other hand, had established himself as a fierce opponent with a perfect record of 18-0 with 12 KOs coming into the fight.

Gervona Davis Defeats Frank Martin Via Knockout

Both fighters were undefeated going into the fight

The fight began with Davis not landing a single punch of substance in the first round, as his lack of time in the ring was evident. Martin, though, had no such problems as he was the more aggressive fighter in the initial rounds. The next two rounds also followed the same script as Martin continued his aggressive approach. However, the champ started to put together some combinations of his own for the first time at the end of the fourth.

Davis grew into the fight as he started backing Martin to the corners of the ring and taking the aggressive route. Martin had no answers for Davis as he failed to land numerous punches as the fight wore on. The end of the seventh round saw the challenger finally put together a counter left hook that almost took the wind out of Davis' sail. However, that was as close as Martin got to defeating the 'Tank.'

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Gervonta Davis threw 178 punches vs Frank Martin, landing 79 of them.

Davis put the fight to bed in the eighth round as he floored Martin with a combination of a big left uppercut followed by a massive hook from the same hand. That was enough for Martin, who came crashing down to give Davis a KO victory. It was a great victory for the returning champion, who retained his WBA lightweight title and improved his record to 30-0. Martin, on the other hand, received his first loss in his young career.

Gervonta Davis' professional boxing record (as of 16/06/24) 30 fights 30 wins 0 losses By knockout 28 0 By decision 2 0

Video: Gervonta Davis' Knockout of Frank Martin

What Next For Gervonta Davis

The boxing community was buzzing about Davis' win, as fighters such as Dillon Danis took to Twitter to express their feelings after the championship fight. Danis wrote, "Tank Davis is a f****** beast!" on his official account. Davis was seen celebrating the win with his former opponent, Ryan Garcia, who was in attendance to watch the fight in Las Vegas. Davis is well and truly back and calls are already being made for him to fight Ukraine's IBF lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko in a title unification bout.