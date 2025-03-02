Gervonta Davis saw his undefeated boxing record take its first hit on Saturday night, as he fought to a majority draw against Lamont Roach in a tightly contested battle. The lightweight clash, which featured a controversial moment in the ninth round when Davis took a debated knee, allowed him to retain his WBA lightweight title while setting the stage for a future rematch.

Roach entered as a heavy underdog but proved to be Davis’ toughest challenge yet. The controversy began in the eighth round when Roach landed a sharp counter right hand that sent Davis stumbling backward. The intensity escalated in the ninth, with both fighters trading blows until Davis unexpectedly took a knee after a grazing jab. Watch the bizarre incident below:

The shot seemed to momentarily affect Davis' vision, prompting him to walk to his corner, where his eye was wiped with a towel.

The referee could have - and perhaps should have - ruled it a knockdown, but after a brief reprimand, Willis let the fight continue. Once it resumed, Roach and Davis wasted no time, throwing everything they had in a furious exchange all the way to the final bell.

Gervonta Davis Explains Why He Took the Knee

Boxing fans were quick to boo over his reasoning

Explaining what caused him to take a knee, Davis said (see his interview below):

"I just got my hair done two days ago, and she put grease in my s***. "When you are sweating and s*** like that, the grease came into my face and it burnt my eyes."

The crowd then started to boo. "Yo why you all booing like I'm talking b*****?" 'Tank' shouted back. "Look at my hair, I just got my s*** done." The mic was then passed to Roach to a far different reaction inside Brooklyn New York's Barclays Center.

Roach Reacts To Majority Draw Decision

A rematch looks like the next step for both men

"I'm a little disappointed in the decision, I thought I pulled it off," Roach said after being handed the microphone. "But that is what happens sometimes when two skilled fighters get in there and do what they do. I definitely thought I won, hopefully we can run it back, but Gervonta is a great fighter.

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach's professional boxing records (as of 01/03/25) Gervonta Davis Lamont Roach Fights 31 28 Wins 30 (28 KOs) 25 (10 KOs) Losses 0 1 Draws 1 2

"I thank him for the opportunity to show the world and all the people that were doubting me, all the people talking s***, all the fake boxing media. That s*** got flipped upside down, even though I didn't win tonight, it is a win for me in my book but we are not satisfied with that we need a real W."