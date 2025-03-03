Gervonta Davis' hair stylist has fired back amid claims that she had put excessive grease in the fighter's hair, causing him to take a knee during his fight with Lamont Roach on Saturday night. Despite retaining his WBA lightweight title and undefeated record with a contentious majority draw against Roach in New York, many fans and pundits argue that 'Tank' would have lost the fight had referee Steve Willis called a knockdown when Davis bizarrely knelt on the canvas mid-round.

A sold-out crowd of 19,250 at Barclays Center couldn't believe what they were watching in the ninth round when Davis unexpectedly dropped to his knee following a jab from Roach. Although the punch seemed to briefly impair Davis’ vision, he walked to the corner of the ring where his eye was wiped with a towel.

Afterwards, the official ignored the seemingly clear knockdown, despite a knee or glove touching the canvas typically resulting in a mandatory count. Many were perplexed by Willis’ handling of the situation as the crowd, already on edge, began booing when Davis offered an outlandish explanation as to why he had gone to the canvas.

The 30-year-old, who is now 30-0-1 with 28 knockouts, placed the blame at the door of his hairstylist for putting grease in his braided hair several days' earlier. He insisted: "I just got my hair done two days ago and she put grease in my s***. So the s*** was like sweating and things like that and the grease coming in my face. It burned my eyes type s***."

When the crowd erupted into boos, Davis pleaded: "Damn, why y’all booing like I’m saying bulls***? Like, this is real facts. Come on, man. Look at my hair, I just got my s*** done. But it’s all cool, man. You know how it get. They love you, then they hate you. Turn around then they love you again."

Gervonta Davis' Hair Stylist Fumes at Criticism

'LeeBTheBrand' last touched Davis' hair three days before the fight

If Davis was hoping that he'd put the matter to bed with his post-fight comments, then he hadn't considered how his furious hair stylist might feel. New York-based LeeBTheBrand came out firing in a now-deleted Instagram post in which she fumed:

"I did his hair WEDNESDAY, It’s SATURDAY! He did press, gym, and weigh-in. That’s no excuse, how much grease did I use, damn."

She also posted a video of Davis sitting in her salon with no obvious grease in his hair when it was recorded. Tellingly, she also included an image of the product that she claims to have used on his hair, which prominently stated 'no grease' on the label.