Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach, in the eyes of the three ringside judges, were inseparable on Saturday.

One of the most thunderous punchers in all combat sports, Davis is used to feeling opponents out, and allowing them to throw more punches before he starts laying the traps that are typically a prelude to landing his own power shots that send people to the hospital.

But, alas, on Saturday, the 1st of March, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, 'Tank' was silenced for the majority of the rounds.

Roach, in recent weeks, told GIVEMESPORT reporter Alan Dawson that he is a "cerebral boxer-puncher" — and he showed that throughout the contest, limiting Davis's output, while landing his own bombs, particularly in rounds seven through nine.

Davis even took a knee in the middle of the fight, but rather than administer a count, which would — and should have — led to a 10-8 win for that round for Roach, the referee Steve Willis appeared to allow 'Tank' to take a time-out for what we later heard was because of rogue grease in his eye. During that time, Davis retreated to his corner who wiped his face and likely communicated with him without punishment. It was near-farcical.

Lamont Roach Springs Surprise on Gervonta 'Tank' Davis

Roach produced the best performance of any 'Tank' opponent

Had it not been for that bad refereeing call, Roach would likely have won.

One judge, though, scored the fight as a narrow 115-113 win for Davis, which was offset by the two other judges who saw a 114-114 tie, which ensured a majority draw. Nobody, not least the sold-out crowd, left happy. And many booed not only the result, but Tank's comments afterward.

The reason for the dissatisfaction with the result was because a draw was more than Davis deserved, and was not reflective of how Roach, who should have been the winner, walked Tank down, went punch-for-punch with him in the pocket, and put the champion on wobbly legs again and again.

Roach's ring IQ, ring generalship, and ability to throw the right punch at the right time — like his chin-cracking uppercuts —combined to show that he had every right to tell GIVEMESPORT, and other reporters, in the build-up to this fight, that he is indeed "him."

More to follow…