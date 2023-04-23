From the streets of Baltimore to the grandest stages of them all in Las Vegas, Gervonta Davis finally showed fans his level by beating Ryan Garcia via KO after a devastating seventh round body shot that forced the latter to sit out the count.

The long-anticipated matchup has been something fans craved for a while, with the fight at times looking like it may not happen based on common trends within boxing.

But, the 22nd of April will always be known as the conclusion to the Davis vs Garcia rivalry that has unfolded since rumours first circulated.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Prior to the KO, the scorecards had Tank up on all 3, with the scores being 58-56, 59-56, 59-55, putting no doubt around the result, backing up the finishing shot even more in the fight.

But, it was even before the fight where fans were talking, bringing up the walkout of Gervonta Davis, where he walked out cool as ice with rapper Chief Keef to the song Love Sosa, which instantly had fans around the world talking about the moment on social media and the fans in attendance on their feet as they see Chief Keef appear as well.

Gervonta Davis' walkout for Ryan Garcia fight

The walkout filled the arena with an eerie silence in what is normally an incredibly loud T-Mobile Arena—showing Davis to be completely locked in after all the talk that had taken place prior.

Many fans have been praising the walkout as one of the best of all time with it being compared to the Mike Tyson and Pac walkout that to this day is so highly regarded in the combat sports world.

Though some disagree, and believe it isn't, the walkout will be something that is looked back on alongside what was a brilliant performance to win the catchweight bout that stood 1lb over the lightweight limit.