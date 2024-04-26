Highlights Gervonta Davis claims Floyd Mayweather is being 'held hostage' in Dubai.

Gervonta Davis has reignited his feud with former friend Floyd Mayweather by claiming that the unbeaten boxing superstar is currently unable to leave Dubai due to a botched business deal. For much of his early career, Davis was the crown jewel in Floyd's Mayweather Promotions stable, but the pair have since become bitter rivals.

Their relationship hit a new low on Friday morning when 'Tank' took to social media to claim that Mayweather was effectively being held hostage in the United Arab Emirates.

Gervonta Davis Insists Floyd Mayweather is Being 'Held Hostage in Dubai'

'Tank' claims Floyd can't leave the country

Posting text over the top of a video of Mayweather bragging about the sacrifices he had made to get to the top, Davis wrote the following:

"N**** says all this b*******, but [he's] in Dubai and can't leave because he's been taking money and not doing what they paid him to do!"

Davis continued: "He has to pay them people back. If I’m lying, tell him to go live right now. He’s been stuck over there for a minute, too." As of yet, Mayweather hasn't responded to his rival's taunts, suggesting that there could be some truth to the allegations.

After retiring from professional boxing after his August 2017 knockout of Conor McGregor, Mayweather has competed in a number of exhibition fights - several of which have taken place in Dubai. Indicating that Floyd has had money problems in the country, YouTube boxer Deji revealed that he had experienced problems getting paid by Mayweather's partners after their November 2022 exhibition fight in Dubai.

Deji said that Mayweather was given a significantly bigger fee for his involvement in the fight as he explained: "They still owe me money, actually. I enjoyed sharing the ring with Floyd Mayweather and that's enough payment in itself”. The matter was seemingly resolved after Deji went public with his issues. Now Davis claims that Floyd has yet more controversy to deal with.

Davis and Mayweather have a relationship that stretches back to 2015 when the two met through Davis’ promotor Al Haymon. Davis joined Mayweather Promotions later that same year - with Floyd helping guide him to a fantastic record of 26 fights undefeated. Davis left the company last year and - at the time - called his former boss "the best boxer ever".

Cracks began to appear in their relationship last year when Davis accused Mayweather on social media of preventing him from working out in his gym ahead of his fight with Ryan Garcia. This latest fanning of the flames will do nothing to repair the friendship between the pair and may even lead to more issues in the future.

Mayweather hasn't competed in an exhibition bout since last June when his clash with John Gotti III ended in chaos after the referee disqualified Gotti. If Davis' suggestions about Mayweather's status in Dubai are true, it may be a while before we see him back in the ring again.