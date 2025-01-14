New training footage from Gervonta Davis shows an extraordinary and unique skill-set as he drills punch routines at lightning-fast speed with his pad-man, ahead of his lightweight fight against Lamont Roach on Saturday, the 1st of March, at Barclays Center in New York.

Gervonta Davis & Lamont Roach's pro records (as of 14/01/25) Gervonta Davis Lamont Roach Fights 30 27 Wins 30 (28 KOs) 25 (10 KOs) Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

Davis is one of boxing's most thunderous punchers, having eviscerated almost all of his 30 opponents to date, winning by knockout 28 times from 30 outings. He's a bona fide ticket seller, a pay-per-view attraction, and one of the sport's finest pound-for-pound talents.

And, in the video below, part of that talent is on display. It's a talent so unique it bears comparison to the distinctive approach Floyd Mayweather had to training all those years ago.

Prominent fight figure Tank looks as distinctive in training as Floyd Mayweather used to