The punch statistics and scorecards have been posted for the high-stakes lightweight boxing fight between Gervonta 'Tank' Davis and Lamont Roach.

The 135-pound boxers collided on Saturday, the 1st of March, atop a Premier Boxing Champions card on Prime Video and PPV.com. Davis, the thunderous puncher who had slumped almost all of his opponents, took on the super featherweight champ Roach, who had told GIVEMESPORT reporter Alan Dawson in the build-up to the bout that he was aware of weaknesses in his opponent's game.

Those comments proved to be prescient, as it appeared like Roach was in cruise control for the majority of the rounds in the fight, was the one who kept putting his opponent on wobbly legs, and was the fighter most deserving of the win by the end of the bout. That win, though, was something he never received.

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach's professional boxing records (as of 01/03/25) Gervonta Davis Lamont Roach Fights 31 28 Wins 30 (28 KOs) 25 (10 KOs) Losses 0 1 Draws 1 2

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Scorecards & Punch Stats

Judges agreed on only a few of the rounds while punch stats showed Roach threw, and landed, more shots