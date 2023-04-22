Real boxing takes the headlines in Las Vegas this evening after there was another Misfits event last night.

Tonight, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis finally takes on Ryan 'The Flash' Garcia in a show for the ages, or it at least promises to be on paper.

These two are polar opposites. Garcia the media darling some might say, crossing over into the mainstream with 9.6 million followers on Instagram, as popular with young girls as he is with the hardcore boxing fan. Whereas Davis is anything but the media darling with a pending date in court looming soon after Saturday’s event.

Regardless of his out-of-ring antics, the 28-year-old is a ruthless puncher with an unbeaten record in his 28-fight career. The southpaw being the slightly more experienced of the two with five more fights in the bank.

As Las Vegas fights go, this is as popular as any, with Mike Tyson even getting caught up in the misdemeanours stood behind the two as they faced off.

Video: Mike Tyson in the middle of Davis & Garcia face-off

Former world champion Bernard Hopkins failed to handle his emotions as well, getting into what seemed like an aggressive verbal confrontation with Davis, which was quickly defused by onlookers.

After the exchange, Davis told media outlets: “He is talking about that life, man, nobody’s worried about his old a**, he needs to sit back and let young ones do it.”

This provoked a reaction on social media, even UFC star Conor McGregor weighed in with his opinion on events, tweeting: “That’s how it’s done! Well done gents. Good luck tomorrow.”

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

In our opinion, this fight is arguably the biggest of the year, with both fighters rumoured to earn eight figures. It really could be one for the ages this evening.

It could also be said the two styles could blend to make a fight for the ages. The southpaw style and sheer power of Davis blending with the lightning speed and lethal left-hook of Garcia.

This will air on DAZN for UK subscribers with main event ring walks scheduled for between 4 and 5 BST.