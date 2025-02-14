Gerwyn Price responded in brilliant fashion to a whistling heckler during his defeat to Luke Humphries in the Premier League. The OVO Arena in Glasgow was the venue for the second night of Premier League Darts action in 2025. World number one Humphries beat The Iceman in the semi-final, with Price booed during his walk-on. The reception only got worse during the match itself.

Price beat Nathan Aspinall 6-4 in the Quarter-Final before falling to defeat by the same score against Humphries in the Semi-final. World Champion Luke Littler won the night, defeating Humphries 6-5 in a last-leg decider. That match, in particular, was affected by whistling in the crowd - as the match referee had to get involved to stop the crowd distracting the players.

Price is no stranger to crowd heckling, and it never seems to faze him. The Welshman famously wore ear defenders during the 2023 World Championship to block out the crowd. Due to this, he knew exactly how to react to the behaviour of the disrespectful fans.