Highlights Since 2022, NFL offenses have averaged their fewest points per game over a two-season stretch in nearly 20 years.

Defensive adjustments to 3-WR formations have stifled offensive coaches and coordinators in recent seasons.

Teams will have more success scoring points in 2024 by taking advantage of modern defenses through two-TE sets.

Every NFL offseason, coaches dig into their roster profiles and search for any useful morsel that could give them an advantage over their opponents for the year ahead. At the same time, these coaches analyze their opponents' outlines, seeing where they may be weak and how they can shift their own philosophy to attack those areas in a more effective manner.

According to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, one of the ways some franchises did this in 2023 was through enhanced usage of 12 personnel (1 running back, 2 tight ends, and only two wide receivers). Brooks cited the league-wide usage rate for the grouping as 19.3% last season, the second-highest total in the NFL's Next Gen Stats Era (2016-present) and a near 1% increase from the 18.4% in 2022.

Over the past decade, 11 personnel—1 running back, 1 tight end, and three wide receivers—has far and away been the league's calling card. That remained the case in 2023, as 62.1% of offensive snaps were taken by 11 personnel packages. However, as defenses continue putting the squeeze on offenses more consistently, offenses have to adjust. And, as the saying goes, the early bird gets the worm.

NFL Defenses Are Better Than Ever

Scoring hasn't been this consistently low in nearly two decades

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Have you felt like your team isn't finding the end zone as easily across the past two seasons as it did in, say, 2020? Or even 2013? Well, you're probably right. Across the league, teams haven't scored as many touchdowns as they did back then (and no, this doesn't *only* apply to the New England Patriots post-Tom Brady).

Last season, NFL teams combined to average 21.8 points per game, a whopping three points fewer than they posted in 2020 (24.8). The most recent year to see a lower scoring output per team per game was 2017, when they netted 21.7 points per contest.

Since 2006, scoring has typically resided around 23 points per game, making 21.8 seem like a regular, temporary downswing. But, in 2022, NFL teams averaged just 21.9 points per contest. The last time there were two consecutive seasons of teams scoring fewer than 22 points per game was 2006-07.

When you specifically look at touchdowns, those numbers tell the same tale. In 2023, teams scored an average of 2.38 touchdowns per game. The most recent season where average touchdowns per team per game were lower? You guessed it: 2006 (2.32).

NFL Scoring Output: 2006-23 Season AVG TD per team per game AVG Points per team per game 2006 2.32 20.7 2007 2.42 21.7 2008 2.43 22.0 2009 2.44 21.5 2010 2.48 22.0 2011 2.47 22.2 2012 2.54 22.8 2013 2.62 23.4 2014 2.52 22.6 2015 2.56 22.8 2016 2.56 22.8 2017 2.39 21.7 2018 2.68 23.3 2019 2.60 22.8 2020 2.88 24.8 2021 2.61 23.0 2022 2.43 21.9 2023 2.38 21.8

The drop-off in both points and touchdowns wasn't as severe from 2022 to 2023 as it was the two seasons prior, but again demonstrates how defense is winning the day. If you look at passing yards per team per game over the same four-year period (2020-23), once more it's the defenses consistently flexing their muscles.

NFL Passing Output, 2020-23 Season AVG Pass Yards per team/Game Net Yards/Attempt AVG Pass TD/Game 2020 240.2 6.4 1.8 2021 228.3 6.2 1.7 2022 218.5 6.1 1.4 2023 218.9 6.0 1.4

Offenses attempted slightly more passes in 2023 (33.7) than they did in 2022 (33.3), but defenses did an even better job against them based on net yards per attempt. It's clear that unless offenses change something, defenses will continue putting them in a vice grip.

How Can 2-TE Sets Lead To More Offensive Success?

They're the counter to the defensive adjustments of recent years

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

It took some time for defensive coordinators and general managers to adjust to the 11 personnel formations and plays that now litter an NFL Sunday. Now that the schemes and roster construction for containing such offenses are in place for most teams, it's the turn of coordinators and coaches on that side of the ball to adapt and overcome them. 12 personnel is a great way to do so.

To counter offenses shifting heavily to 11 personnel, defenses have utilized nickel packages (five defensive backs with a combination of six linebackers and defensive linemen) much more frequently than before. In 2023, defenses actually played nickel at a slightly higher rate on average (62.5%) than offenses used 11 personnel.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: A number of variables contributed to the Baltimore Ravens' success and Carolina Panthers' ineptitude last season, but their ability to match up with opposing offenses also played a role. According to SumerSports, the Ravens lined up in nickel packages at the league's highest rate (76.5%) in 2023, while the Panthers used nickel at the lowest rate (48.6%) and were the only team to do so on fewer than 50% of snaps.

Because defensive focus is centered on matching the speed and agility of wide receivers, there are smaller corners and linebackers on the field at a higher degree than ever before. As Brooks says, coaches who can scheme one-on-one matchups for their big, powerful tight ends against those defenders are ripe to pick opponents apart.

Two tight end formations force the opposition to defend an extra gap while negating the advantages of an eight-man front. The grouping also limits coverage selection due to the 'four verticals' threat that can emerge. With the offense also capable of setting up mismatches by forcing linebackers to handle the quickness of a Flex tight end and pitting overwhelmed defensive backs against the physicality of a Y tight end, I believe the increased use of 12 personnel should be a no-brainer for play-callers.

For teams that have struggled to develop a deep receiving corps or simply can't afford to pay the exorbitant prices for top-end wideouts in free agency, running two-TE sets is an effective way to take advantage of modern defensive shortcomings.

They might not become vogue right away—though the Las Vegas Raiders' selection of TE Brock Bowers at No. 13 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft may signal that the shift is starting—but coaches and coordinators will see the benefits and employ them at a higher rate much sooner than later.

Source: Bucky Brooks

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.