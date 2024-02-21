Highlights GG Jackson II has been a strong contributor for the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 14.6 PPG over his last 17 games and showcasing promising defense.

Jackson's improvement is evident when comparing his college and G League stats to his NBA performances.

Jackson has already signed a four-year contract, highlighting the Grizzlies' confidence in his potential.

Memphis Grizzlies rookie forward GG Jackson II is the youngest player in the NBA, having only turned 19 years old in December.

Usually, such a superlative would present an uphill battle for a player to climb. Particularly one who—despite never having his talent level questioned—was a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, for Jackson II and the Grizzlies, his youth presents an exciting look into what the future holds for a promising Memphis team.

GG Jackson has come on strong in Memphis

GG Jackson stats since Jan. 13: 14.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 47.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT%

The Country Music Hall of Fame may be in Nashville, but you can be sure Jackson II has left 29 teams with an 'Achy Breaky Heart' as they watch him showcase his talents for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 45th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of South Carolina, Jackson's play has been a silver lining for the depleted Grizzlies this season, as he embodies the 'next man up' mentality. Playing at least 20 minutes in 13 of his last 17 games, Jackson has been letting it fly on offense, demonstrating a feathery soft touch at six-foot-nine. Even better, Jackson's defense looks promising as well, as he utilizes his length and energy to make impact plays.

When looking at Jackson's numbers during this stretch, it highlights the potential that Jackson flashed in the first half of the season. While averaging 24.6 minutes per game, Jackson averaged 14.6 points and 1.5 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game. Doing so while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from 3-point range, Jackson looks like a draft steal early in his career. So much so that the Grizzlies should feel obligated to keep him in the rotation for the foreseeable future.

For now, Jackson can make an impact that the Grizzlies front office may not have expected of him so early. To start, an unexpected and severe left ankle sprain suffered by Desmond Bane is what opened up the minutes for Jackson.

Secondly, his streakiness with the South Carolina Gamecocks underscored a tangible weakness that Memphis needed to address. Jackson shot just 38.4 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from 3 in his lone season with the college team. Despite having the guard skills, length, and shooting touch to make shots from everywhere on the floor, his shot selection left a lot to be desired.

As the Grizzlies got Jackson acclimated to the pro level, they sent him to the Memphis Hustle for six games as part of his preparation. Jackson averaged 19.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game with the Hustle, shooting 50.0 percent from the field.

The level of competition he faced in the G League would ultimately pale in comparison to what he would face with the Grizzlies. Yet, his ability to play well on that level seemingly foreshadowed his strong play in the future.

Gregory Jackson II – Career Progression PPG RPG FG% 3PT% NCAA (32 Games) 15.4 5.9 38.4 32.4 G League (6 Games) 19.3 8.0 50.0 27.3 NBA (Last 17 Games) 14.6 4.3 47.5 42.1

Furthermore, as with many prized prospects, the role that Jackson is expected to play when Memphis is healthy won't be like it was in college. No longer is Jackson the first option, and prone to taking ill-advised shots due to lesser talent surrounding him.

Jackson is now teammates with a rising star in Bane, a premier point guard in Ja Morant, one of the best two-way big men in Jaren Jackson Jr., and a litany of other talented players. Jackson is a piece of the puzzle for the Grizzlies rather than the entire pie.

How large of a piece he is remains to be seen, as Jackson is still just 23 games into his career. Nonetheless, between his skillset and production, there's plenty for Memphis to be excited about.

To that point, there's perhaps no greater indication of the Grizzlies' confidence in Jackson than their decision to sign him to a four-year contract last week. Not bad for one of the three youngest players to average at least 10 points per game, company he shares with future Hall of Fame selection LeBron James.

Jackson is also the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 25 points off the bench, surpassing NBA icon Kobe Bryant.

The sky is the limit for Jackson

Though the jury is still out on how good he can be, his flashes have been impressive

When considering his youth, length, fluidity, shooting touch, ability to score off the dribble and his defensive upside, the sky really is the limit for Jackson II.

In fact, his last five games lend credence to that, as Jackson averaged 21.2 points on 52.7 percent shooting from the field and 50.0 percent shooting from 3 over that stretch. He also added 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocks while playing just 26.7 minutes per contest.

Only a handful of players are averaging at least 21 points and 1 block per game this season, including 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid, 2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant, and 2-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

That isn't to say Jackson will be an MVP player or that he's already on a Hall of Fame path; a five-game stretch is no career. Nonetheless, it's clear that he has the type of potential that the Memphis Grizzlies can be excited about. At least enough to say that he's cemented his spot in the rotation for the foreseeable future.