It may not even be 2025 yet, but there is already a dark horse contending for next year's boxing Promoter of the Year honor, and his name is Tom Loeffler.

The 360 Promotions founder, who helped guide the careers of Kevin Kelley, the Klitschko brothers Wladimir and Vitali, and Gennadiy Golovkin, has four fighters on his current roster who are in similar positions in their careers, as they break out from prospect to contender status, and could secure world championship fights in the coming 12–18 months.

Additionally, Loeffler could be one of the main beneficiaries of UFC boss Dana White's plans to enter the boxing business, and shake up the entire sport. White has previously told GIVEMESPORT how highly he thinks of Loeffler, and has said to us that he's "the sport's best matchmaker," and a guy he clearly trusts due to the broadcast deal they agreed on UFC Fight Pass.

There is still a lot of work to do, and Loeffler would need certain fight results to go his way in 2025, and secure key dates on White's television network, but Loeffler, from everything GIVEMESPORT understands, looks well-poised to enjoy a bigger year in 2025, than he even had in 2024.

Tom Loeffler Could Enjoy a Big 2025

360 Promotions boss has four key assets in his Los Angeles-based roster

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, central California, on Friday, the 13th of December, Loeffler reflected on the year he, his business, and his fighters have had.

"It was for sure a great year," Loeffler told us. "We had an event on St. Patrick's Day at Madison Square Garden's theater, and we had the Dublin show. We did four shows in this casino at Chumash, and so we're excited."

One of the ways in which Loeffler has stayed at, or near, the highest echelons of world boxing had been by focusing on one clear pound-for-pound caliber fighter. It was a proven recipe for success as he worked on deals for Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko, ensuring the Ukraine brothers worked their way to world championship fight after world championship fight, remained on the pound-for-pound charts, and were regarded by their peers, media, and fans, as ambassadors for the fight game. Loeffler repeated that philosophy with Golovkin, by securing him a trilogy of fights with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, and other big bouts, while showcasing the fighter as a sporting role model.

These days, his approach is different as he has a number of fighters who could go on to challenge for legitimate titles in the near future. There's the "King of LA" Omar Trinidad, who is linked with a high-profile IBF featherweight world title fight against Angelo Leo, and there's Serhii Bohachuk, who will have felt aggrieved at being named second-best in the Fight of the Year contender against Vergil Ortiz, despite knocking Ortiz down twice in the barn-burner. Loeffler also has Callum Walsh, arguably Dana White's favorite active boxer, and Saddridin Akhmedov, a new Triple-G for the new era.

