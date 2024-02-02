Highlights Kobbie Mainoo, a young midfielder for Manchester United, has caught the attention of Ghanaian officials who want him to represent their national team instead of England.

Mainoo, who was born in England, is eligible for Ghana because both of his parents were born there, while he also regularly visits the country.

Mainoo has had a breakthrough season with Manchester United, and his recent winning goal against Wolves showcased his talent.

Anybody who has been keeping even half an eye on Manchester United this season would have noted the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo. The young midfielder has steadily established himself in Erik ten Hag's team and appears to be growing in influence week by week.

He looks destined to reach the top but when it comes to international football, it appears that could be with either England or Ghana. Indeed, as per The Times, the Ghanaian FA are already trying to persuade the 18-year-old to "ditch England and represent the African nation instead".

Why Kobbie Mainoo can represent Ghana and England

Parents were born overseas

Mainoo was Born in England – Stockport, Greater Manchester – and has represented the Red Devils since he was just nine years old, making his senior debut on 10 January 2023 in a League Cup win over Charlton Athletic. He has represented The Three Lions at youth level for a number of years, first playing for England U17s in 2021, while he has gone on to play for the U18 and U19 teams as well.

However, he is also eligible to represent Ghana. This is because both of his parents were born in the African country. What's more, he visits the country regularly during his time off.

The Ghanaian FA have reportedly taken note of his progression in Manchester and are hopeful that they could persuade the United youngster to switch allegiances. Randy Abbey, a member of the executive council of Ghana FA, told The Times:

“The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams. Kobbie is definitely one of such incredible talents, and the Association will love to work with him and many like him home and abroad.”

Mainoo's breakthrough season

Wolves winner showed his class

Mainoo's development has been pretty remarkable. Injury prevented him from featuring in a Premier League matchday squad until late October. He then sat on the bench for a few weeks before starting in the 3-0 away win against Everton in November.

Since then he's played in seven of nine league games – taking his tally up to 12 games in total for the senior side this term. He bagged his first goal for the club in the 4-2 FA Cup win at Newport Country and has been key for Ten Hag over the past few months.

This was no more clear than in the Red Devils' most recent fixture. Having twice led by two goals against Wolves, United looked set to throw away the points after late efforts from Max Kilman and Pedro Neto put the score at 3-3.

However, in the 97th minute of the game, Mainoo picked the ball up, drove past one player and nutmegged another, before firing a smart effort into the back of the net. Speaking to the press after the game he described the winning moment as "a dream come true". While teammate Rasmus Hojlund called him a "generational talent."

A performance like that would have firmly put him in the minds of both Ghana and England officials. It will certainly be interesting to see if the English FA and Gareth Southgate make any attempts in the near future to get him on board for the Three Lions. With personal ties to both countries, it remains to be seen just who Mainoo would prefer to represent.