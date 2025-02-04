Gianfranco Zola was one of the finest players of his generation. With astonishing technical quality, he lit up English football. He ended his time at Chelsea as a true club icon of the Premier League era.

He didn't just shine for the Blues, however. The 35-cap Italian international also showed his class during spells at Nuorese, Torres, Napoli, Parma and Cagliari. During his lengthy career which spanned from 1984 to 2005, he played with some true legends of the game.

Indeed, football greats Diego Maradona and Frank Lampard shared the pitch with the forward. With that in mind, Zola was asked by Sky Sports to name his best 11 of greatest teammates and the line-up was just incredible.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Gianluigi Buffon, Thuram Thuram, Franco Baresi, John Terry, Paolo Maldini