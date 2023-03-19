West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca could have a ‘short-lived time’ at the club if his fortunes don’t improve, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has struggled to make the desired impact since arriving at the London Stadium in the summer and has been linked with a shock departure in recent weeks as a result.

West Ham news – Gianluca Scamacca

As recently as July, West Ham splashed out £35.5 million to bring Scamacca to the club from Sassuolo despite him reportedly being on the radar of Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

However, according to Italian outlet Pianeta Milan, a site affiliated with Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Italy international wants a return to his homeland and champions AC Milan are seriously thinking about signing him.

Yet transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed there is ‘nothing advanced or concrete’ surrounding Scamacca’s future.

“I’m aware there have been stories linking Gianluca Scamacca with AC Milan, but I wouldn’t read too much into them for now. Of course, he’s linked with a return to Italy as he’s Italian and Serie A clubs know him very well,” Romano wrote for CaughtOffside.

“I’m sure Milan will sign a new striker next summer, but there’s nothing advanced or concrete for Scamacca yet as he has to pick new agents after leaving his former agent; this is a crucial step, also West Ham have not spoken to any club about Scamacca.”

What has O’Rourke said about Scamacca?

O’Rourke has told GMS that the ‘last couple of months’ of the season could be influential in where Scamacca is plying his trade next term.

He said: “There's even been rumours of a quick return to Italy for Scamacca. It's one of those ones, West Ham have had this before where they’ve signed strikers, and it hasn't worked, and they've had to move them on.

“So, I think Scamacca, if he doesn't have a big impact in these last couple of months, it could be a short-lived time at West Ham.”

How has Scamacca been playing?

Scamacca established himself as one of the most promising strikers in Europe last season, scoring 16 goals in 36 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo.

Nevertheless, the 6 foot 5 ace has been unable to replicate that sort of form in east London, finding the back of the net on just seven occasions in his 26 outings with only three of those strikes coming in the Premier League.

In truth, Scamacca may just need more time to adapt to West Ham’s style of play and the rigours of the English top-flight, and a summer departure could come back to haunt David Moyes’ charges.