West Ham United have been fairly quiet in the transfer market so far, but journalist Rudy Galetti has provided an update on one player who is now in 'advanced talks' for a transfer, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers' only notable bit of business so far has seen Declan Rice move to fellow capital club Arsenal this summer.

West Ham United transfer news - Latest

Replacing Rice will undoubtedly be the major priority for West Ham at the moment, but the fans at the London Stadium may be worried by the lack of incomings so far.

The capital club certainly aren't short of cash, after receiving £105m for their academy graduate who opted to join the Gunners.

With the Premier League season just around the corner, David Moyes and his recruitment team must get to work in order to build a squad capable of holding their own domestically and in Europe.

The Hammers won the Europa Conference League last term, leading to their qualification for the Europa League starting this campaign.

Additions are of course likely at West Ham, considering the budget they have to play with, but there's been reports of some friction between Tim Steidten and Moyes.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the transfer window has been a disaster so far, with Moyes and Steidten struggling to agree on targets.

For a club to work well in the transfer market, the whole recruitment team, including the manager, have to be aligned in their vision, and that appears to be the issue at the London Stadium at the moment.

Steidten only arrived at the club last month, so it might take some time.

What has Galetti said about West Ham?

Galetti has suggested that Gianluca Scamacca could now be on his way out the door, with Roma in advanced talks to sign the Italian striker.

The journalist adds that Roma will raise their proposal over the next few days, in order to try and satisfy West Ham's demands.

Reports in Italy had previously claimed that Inter were close to securing a deal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Despite the interest offer already sent, Roma are still in advanced talks and are still fully in the race. In the next few days, they will raise their proposal to close the gap with the request of West Ham is expected.

"Scamacca wants to come back to Italy, so there is no big difference between Inter Milan, Roma and other clubs. His future is up for grabs."

What's next for West Ham?

As mentioned, the priority now has to be to get a midfielder through the door.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently reported that a deal to sign Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse had fallen through, which could be a bit of a blow for the Hammers.

Journalist Paul Brown has also told GIVEMESPORT that he still expects West Ham to bring in two or three new signings before the window closes, despite their lack of activity so far.

At the bare minimum, West Ham have to bring in a Rice replacement, as well as a new striker if Scamacca leaves.