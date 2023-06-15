West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca is attracting interest from Italian club Roma, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The former Sassuolo attacker has struggled since his move to England.

West Ham transfer news - Gianluca Scamacca

Scamacca hasn't enjoyed the best of times since joining West Ham last summer.

The 24-year-old started just 11 games in the Premier League, scoring three goals, as per FBref.

The Italy international joined West Ham for a fee of £35m, according to talkSPORT, so the fans at the London Stadium would have expected a lot more after the club paid a significant amount of money for him.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Roma are pushing to sign Scamacca, with the striker happy to return to his home country.

It's certainly a shame for West Ham that the signing hasn't worked out, especially when you consider their struggles this season.

West Ham teammate Michail Antonio recently had his say on Scamacca, delivering a brutal assessment of his lack of success in England so far.

He said: "I'm going to be honest with you lot. He's actually quality. He is a quality player. The problem is, he can't play the way the gaffer (David Moyes) plays. He needs a different type of manager to play his type of football."

Although Antonio has admitted that Scamacca has plenty of quality, it's worrying that he's willing to tell the public that he doesn't suit Moyes' style of football.

What has Sheth said about Scamacca?

Sheth has confirmed that Roma are really pushing to try and secure the signing of Scamacca on loan during the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "One other line to bring you from West Ham regarding Gianluca Scamacca. Roma are really pushing to try and do a loan deal for Scamacca."

What's next for Scamacca?

Realistically, West Ham can't afford to wait for Scamacca to adapt to the Premier League.

After being embroiled in a relegation battle, the Hammers need to sign a reliable striker, and it could be time to cut their losses on Scamacca.

However, recouping the £35m they paid for him won't be easy considering the poor season he has had.

Allowing Scamacca to leave on loan, back to his home country, could hopefully lead to an improvement in his performances.

Eventually, an Italian club may look to sign Scamacca on a permanent deal.