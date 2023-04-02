West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca could leave the club in the summer, especially if David Moyes stays as manager, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has struggled to make the impact expected of him since making the move to England.

West Ham United news - Gianluca Scamacca

Scamacca, who is earning £90k-a-week at the Hammers, signed for the club for a fee of £35m from Sassuolo.

The Italian striker came with plenty of expectation but has failed to deliver so far.

Despite only joining last summer, it's now being reported that he could return to his home country, with Juventus interested in signing the forward.

Hammers boss Moyes has questioned Scamacca and has demanded more from the Italy international physically. He said: "We know that his physical data has got to be much better than it is. Gianluca has got to get himself back. No manager wants to put out a bad team, you want to put out the players who you think are going to win for you, so you are always looking to put your best team out."

Relegation to the Championship is likely to see a mass exodus at the London Stadium, but Scamacca could be looking to leave whether they stay in the Premier League or not.

What has O'Rourke said about Scamacca?

O'Rourke has suggested that Scamacca may look to leave West Ham in the summer, especially if Moyes is still the manager.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think the big one for me is Scamacca. I think particularly if David Moyes hangs around, I just don't see that he will want to stay at the football club any longer.

"I think he'll be frustrated by his appearances and the use of him in this team. I don't think this is quite what he envisaged when he made the transfer."

Should Scamacca be looking to leave West Ham?

The 24-year-old has started just 11 Premier League games this season, according to FBref, so it's clear to see that Moyes doesn't really fancy Scamacca.

If an offer to move back to Italy arrives for Scamacca, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see him accept.

Scamacca showed plenty of ability for Sassuolo, scoring 16 league goals before leaving the club, and it's not really working out for him in England so far, so he may have to be selfish and search for a new challenge in the summer transfer window.