West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca has got 'serious doubts' over his future at the club, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact at the London Stadium so far.

West Ham United news - Gianluca Scamacca

Scamacca signed for West Ham for a fee of £35m from Italian club Sassuolo.

Since his big-money move to the Premier League, Scamacca has made just 11 starts in England's top flight, scoring three goals.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Scamacca is keen to return to his homeland this summer after a difficult start to life at West Ham.

The Italian striker has now spoken out about his future and how he feels about life in London. Speaking to West Ham's official website, Scamacca said: "Injuries can happen because every season is different and this league is different from where I have come. It was unlucky, but now it’s good and we’ll keep going. I feel good, I’m happy to be here and play for this club and live in London, so everything is good.”

With Michail Antonio almost 33 years old, Scamacca could soon become West Ham's main man up top once he's fully settled in at the London Stadium.

What has Jones said about Scamacca?

Jones has suggested that Scamacca isn't sure whether West Ham is the right club for him and now has serious doubts over his future, with David Moyes yet to show full faith in him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He needs his confidence building. He needs to hope that the manager has got some faith in him and is going to give him a fair crack of the whip at West Ham.

"Scamacca isn't a typical Moyes forward - I think he's got serious doubts over whether this is the club for him for the future. I think he just wants the chance to prove it can be."

How has Scamacca performed this season?

Scamacca has scored as many goals in the UEFA Europa Conference League as he has in the Premier League this campaign.

The former Sassuolo man has an average Sofascore rating of 6.78 in the league and manages just 7.3 passes per game.

Scamacca scored 16 league goals for Sassuolo last season, according to Transfermarkt, so maybe he just needs a bit more time to adapt to life in England with Moyes giving him more of a chance to express himself.