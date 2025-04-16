Retired footballer Gianluca Zambrotta, the former Italy international who lifted the World Cup with his country in 2006, is suffering from a rare medical condition that’s affecting the quality of his life. The 48-year-old, who retired from professional football in 2014, has revealed he’ll soon require a prosthetic leg after being diagnosed with a disease that affects his knees.

One of the best wing-backs in football history, the Italian is best remembered for his seven-year spell with Juventus between 1999-2006. He also had stints with fellow European heavyweights Barcelona and AC Milan, winning several major honours in the process.

However, Zambrotta has been struggling with his physical health since hanging his boots up. A condition called genu varum, also referred to as bow legs, leaves patients’ legs curved outwards into a bow-like shape.

Zambrotta Speaks Out About His Medical Condition

'I'm a laboratory model for many surgeons'

While it’s more common among children, Zambrotta is sadly suffering from the condition. The former full-back, who tried his hand at coaching after ending his playing career, has bravely spoken out about how genu varum is affecting his life on the BSMT podcast.

"Over time, my legs have become bowed,” he said, per talkSPORT. "During my career, I didn't have any major injuries. I've had three operations on my internal menisci [cartilage inside the knee joint].

"Currently, I don't have them on either the left or the right, so over time, my legs have become bowed and today, I'm a laboratory model for many surgeons."

Revealing that 'doctors look at [him] and ask how [he walks]', Zambrotta continued:

"In a few years, I will have to wear a full prosthesis.”

He added: “The problem has worsened over time, due to both some genetic exposure and the lack of internal menisci. And so perhaps I should have started working on it earlier. I will soon have surgery on both knees.

"I have visited three or four leading surgeons nationwide, and they can't explain to me how I can have these knees or how I can engage in physical activities like padel tennis, for example."

GiveMeSport Key Statistic: Gianluca Zambrotta played 98 games for Italy between 1999-2010, scoring two goals.

Providing details about