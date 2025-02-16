It wasn’t until he was 45 that Gianluigi Buffon finally called time on his remarkable 28-year professional career. The larger-than-life Italian goalkeeper hung up his gloves after a seemingly endless tenure between the posts, during which he collected a record 12 Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year awards, 10 league titles with Juventus, and set the league appearance record with 658 outings.

Buffon also claimed the Golden Glove in 2006, after keeping a record five clean sheets as Italy triumphed as World Cup champions. His extraordinary longevity was largely due to his ability to evolve, shifting from the explosive agility that once defined him to relying more on world-class positioning and control of his area. By the time he was at the peak of his powers, Buffon had won virtually everything - except for the elusive Champions League, despite reaching the final three times.

However, his storied career still allowed him to travel the world, experiencing some of the most iconic stadiums. Known for their passionate and often chaotic support, Italian fans would be surprised to learn that, when asked about his top three favourite stadiums, none of them were in his homeland. Two of the stadiums are located in Britain, while the other can be found near the Eurasian border. Let's take a closer look at his picks.

Ibrox Stadium

Rangers

Celtic Park may be the bigger, more historic, and arguably louder stadium in Glasgow, but Buffon found a special place in his heart for Rangers' traditional four-sided fortress. During an Instagram Q&A in October 2018, the 47-year-old was asked to name his favourite stadiums, and Ibrox was right up there.

Buffon played at Ibrox twice during his early career with Parma. A 1-1 draw helped the Italian side progress past Rangers in the UEFA Cup in 1998, but a 2-0 defeat in Glasgow the following year saw Buffon and co. beaten in a Champions League qualifier. As one of the most intimidating stadiums in Britain, it's not hard to figure out why the Italian remembers it so well - whether fondly or not.

Sukru Saracoglu Stadium

Fenerbahce

When it comes to Turkish football, few can rival the sheer intensity and passion of Istanbul’s fans—supporters who bridge two continents yet share a singular, fiery devotion. The atmosphere inside the city's stadiums burns hotter than the fiercest Turkish summers, creating an environment that is as relentless as it is electrifying. While the cauldrons of Besiktas and Galatasaray could have easily made the cut, it was Fenerbahce’s iconic Sukru Saracoglu Stadium that left the biggest impression on Buffon.

With four towering stands pressing in tightly around the pitch, cutting off any glimpse of the outside world, stepping onto Fenerbahce’s turf feels like entering a coliseum where there’s no escape. Playing under the watchful eyes - and deafening roars - of the infamous Genc Fenerbahceliler ultras must feel like surviving a real-life Squid Game, with the walls closing in and the ground pulling you deeper into the chaos. For Buffon, a man who thrived under pressure, this kind of high-stakes battleground was exactly where he belonged.

Anfield

Liverpool

Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger, and Sir Alex Ferguson are among just the many names to have hailed the supernatural feeling inside Anfield that is given its reputation by England's most renowned fanbase. On European nights in particular, the Kop at one end of the pitch seems to have a mythical ability of sucking the ball into the back of the net for Liverpool.

Because of this, it's not a surprise that Buffon felt the same way after his visit to the folkloric residence of the Reds. When initially asked to name his favourite stadium, he replied:

"Definitely Anfield, in Liverpool, that was one of the few stadiums — along with Rangers in Glasgow and Fenerbahce in Istanbul - where there was such commotion for the first 15-20 minutes that I had trouble concentrating."

Buffon was a spectator at Anfield when PSG lost there in the Champions League in 208. The then-40-year-old was serving a three-match ban following his red card in the previous season's quarter-final defeat by Real Madrid. But he did line up against the Reds at their Merseyside home in April 2005 when goals from Sami Hyypia and Luis Garcia saw off Juventus 2-1.