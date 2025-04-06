Summary Gianluigi Buffon often witnessed Cristiano Ronaldo's shooting ability first-hand, but once said one player was just as good in front of goal.

Ronaldo holds multiple scoring records, but Buffon compares Trezeguet's clarity in shooting to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Trezeguet's career highlights include 171 goals for Juventus and scoring a golden goal in Euro 2000 final.

Having shared the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo 26 times as teammates at Juventus and faced his shots countless times in Champions League encounters, Gianluigi Buffon ended his illustrious career in 2023 with immense respect for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

There’s no doubt the legendary Italian goalkeeper preferred having Ronaldo - who continues to play at 40 - on his side rather than as an opponent. After nearly four years of training together, Buffon had a front-row seat to the Portuguese forward’s exceptional finishing ability.

With 1,046 club appearances and counting, Ronaldo has netted 787 goals, holding the title of the all-time leading goalscorer in club football. He also tops the international scoring charts, with 136 goals in 219 appearances for Portugal. However, despite Ronaldo’s incredible goal-scoring prowess, Buffon believes there is one player who matched his shooting expertise.

Buffon Considered David Trezeguet on Par with Ronaldo as a Finisher