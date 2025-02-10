No doubt one of the best goalkeepers to ever grace the game, Gianluigi Buffon endeared himself to the Juventus faithful by accruing 685 appearances in the net of the Old Lady. Fans of Parma and Paris Saint-Germain also hold him in high regard.

While many assume that Buffon, a 176-cap Italy international, rose through the academy ranks in Turin, he actually began his illustrious career at Parma between 1994 and 2001 before moving to the Allianz Stadium-based outfit at the turn of the decade.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Buffon, having accrued 657 Serie A appearances throughout his career, has the most appearances in the history of the Italian top flight.

Having called it quits and hung up his gloves in August 2023, Buffon’s 19-year career at the top saw him come up against some of football’s deadliest ever line-leaders, from Francesco Totti to Antonio Di Natale, who are both considered Serie A cult heroes.

Buffon Names Toughest Ever Opponents

'I have faced great players, I cannot remember them all'

Close

But who were the glove bearer’s toughest ever opponents? Ahead of taking his place between the sticks for the final time for Juventus, a resounding 4-0 win against AC Milan for Buffon’s men, he had the challenge of naming the toughest opponents he had the displeasure of facing throughout his 975-game career.

Related Ranking the 20 Greatest Goalkeepers in Football History The best goalkeepers to ever play football have been ranked - we've managed to narrow it down to 20 legendary shot-stoppers.

When asked about his most formidable opponent, the seasoned Italian name-dropped Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two players who have gone toe to toe as the two greatest footballers over the last 15 years or so. The potent Ronaldo Nazario was also named by Carrara-born Buffon. He said:

"I have faced great players, I cannot remember them all. But Messi, Cristiano and Ronaldo are probably the best three who challenged me during my career.”

Cristiano Ronaldo

Notable clubs: Man Utd, Juventus, Real Madrid, Al-Nassr