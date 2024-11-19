Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has incredibly snubbed both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when naming the greatest player he has ever played with or against. The former Italian shotstopper won almost everything there is to win at the highest level and, as a result, shared the pitch with some of the very best in the business.

Whether it was Paolo Maldini or 2006 Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro, there was no shortage of talent for Buffon to choose from. However, in a surprising turn of events, the 46-year-old named a player who starred at the same time as Messi or Ronaldo but never quite hit the same heights.

Related Ranking the 20 Greatest Goalkeepers in Football History The best goalkeepers to ever play football have been ranked - we've managed to narrow it down to 20 legendary shot-stoppers.

Buffon Selects Neymar as the Best Player He Shared a Pitch With

The duo played together at Paris Saint-Germain

Speaking to news outlet Corriere della Sera ahead of the release of his new book, Buffon explained that it was, in fact, Brazilian winger Neymar who he believed to be the strongest player he had ever come across during his career. The pair shared a locker room at Paris Saint-Germain between 2018 and 2019, where the Italian sought to end his Champions League drought.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, the former Juventus man stated:

"I played for three generations. How can I say that? Zidane, Ronaldo, Messi, CR7, Iniesta... But if I have to choose one, I say Neymar. For the player and the boy he is, he should have won five Ballons d’Or."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In total, Neymar and Gianluigi Buffon played 13 games together at Paris Saint-Germain, winning 11 and losing one.

Related 15 Greatest Footballers to Have Never Won the Ballon d'Or [Ranked] Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Thierry Henry & Paolo Maldini all feature as the 15 greatest players to have never won the Ballon d'Or are named.

Buffon would also claim that he nearly chose to sign for Barcelona as their backup goalkeeper in the latter stages of his career so that he could say he played alongside both Messi and Ronaldo. However, he would go on to explain what stopped him from completing the switch.

"I had an offer from Barcelona as a second goalkeeper," Buffon revealed. "The idea of playing with Messi, after CR7, I liked it. But one day I was driving, and on the radio they played Jovanotti’s 'Beautiful'. I look up, and I see the Parma tollbooth. A sign. Close where it all started."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 19/11/2024