According to Fabrizio Romano, legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is set to call time on his career aged 45.

The Italian shot-stopper made his professional debut way back in 1995 and has made 1,151 appearances for club and country.

In this time, he won 29 trophies, including, most famously, the World Cup in 2006.

Buffon has spent the majority of his career in Italy, playing more than 650 games for Juventus and 250 for boyhood club Parma.

But he also ventured to France for one season – joining French giants Paris Saint-Germain in July 2018.

It was during this year in Paris that the Italian experienced his biggest regret in football – something he opened up about in an interview on Bobo TV.

Before you jump to conclusions, Buffon's regret has nothing to do with joining PSG but rather one specific match to forget.

What is Buffon's biggest regret?

During Buffon's year at PSG, the French side were considered one of the favourites to lift the Champions League.

Boasting names such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria – there were few teams that could match PSG for star power on paper.

Facing Manchester United in the last-16 of the competition, Thomas Tuchel's team coasted to a 2-0 win at Old Trafford in the first leg.

With United missing the likes of Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba for the second leg at the Parc des Princes, PSG were the overwhelming favourites to reach the quarter-finals.

But what ensued proved to be one of the most memorable comebacks in Champions League history.

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku and a Marcus Rashford penalty in stoppage time sent the English side through on away goals, and Buffon says that result was one of the biggest regrets of his career.

“We threw it away,” he said. “They played in Paris with children. There was [David] De Gea, Lukaku and Rashford but the others were young.

“We made a mess, mentally. Probably the biggest regret of my career. We were very strong, a mega team."

Check out highlights of the match below:

VIDEO: PSG 1-3 Man United (2019)

Should Buffon have stayed at PSG?

Buffon left PSG in 2019 to return to Juventus but has since admitted that he wished he'd stayed in Paris longer.

“My experience in Paris was the best of my life,” the goalkeeper told Bobo TV.

"I must say that leaving was probably the biggest mistake of my career.

“Why? They told me, ‘Gigi, we are very happy, but you will not start as a starter in the Champions League. [Alphonse] Areola will play.

“I stopped and said to myself, this is not right. I was talking about a matter of respect, you can't come for Buffon in March and say you don't play next year. What the f*ck game is this? This is not sport.”

Indeed, Buffon played just 17 league games across two seasons after returning to Juventus and eventually moved back to Parma in 2021.

Buffon's record-breaking career

Given his remarkable longevity and consistency at the top of the game, it's no surprise that Buffon has set a number of impressive records during his career that solidify his status as an all-time great.

In the Serie A, Buffon holds the record for the most appearances, having played 657 matches. His loyalty to Juventus is evident in having the second-most appearances for the club in all competitions (685).

On the European stage, Buffon holds records for the most appearances for Juventus in the UEFA Champions League (117, including 4 in the qualifying rounds) and the most appearances in UEFA club competitions (126). He also has the second-most appearances for Juventus in international club competitions (126).

Buffon's international career is equally impressive. He holds the record for the most appearances for Italy's senior team (176). He has also represented Italy in five FIFA World Cups and four UEFA European Championships, being one of only four players to achieve this feat.

The shot-stopper has been a crucial figure for Italy in major tournaments as well and has the joint-most appearances in FIFA Confederations Cup matches (8).

His goalkeeping prowess is further evident when analysing his numerous clean sheet records. He holds the record for the most clean sheets in Serie A (299) and the most clean sheets by a goalkeeper in men's association football (500).

In terms of individual accolades, Buffon has been named the UEFA Club Footballer of the Year Award in 2003, and he has won a record 13 Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year awards.

Buffon's legacy

Widely hailed by players, pundits, and managers as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, many even consider Buffon to be the greatest ever.

His remarkable career has earned him numerous accolades and recognition from organisations and fans alike.

In various rankings and polls, he consistently appears among the best footballers globally, with UEFA recognising him as the greatest goalkeeper in UEFA Champions League history in 2016.

While Buffon has enjoyed immense success in terms of silverware and individual achievements, his legacy is further enhanced by the respect and admiration he commands from the football community.

Indeed, his charisma, his leadership and his loyalty over the years have made him a truly iconic figure and we may never see a keeper like the Italian ever again.

In 2015, UEFA ranked him as the third-best player never to have won the UEFA Champions League, and FourFourTwo listed him as the second-best player never to win the competition in 2019.

But despite not having won the Champions League, Buffon's impact remains undeniable. He was voted the "Greatest Goalkeeper Ever" by Eurosport, a testament to his exceptional ability and talent.

Speaking on Buffon, Zlatan Ibrahimovic once said: "I think Buffon is the best goalkeeper in history. He has everything: size, agility, speed, reflexes, positioning, and decision-making. He's truly complete."

Similarly, German keeper Manuel Neuer stressed: "Gianluigi Buffon is one of the best goalkeepers in the history of football. He's an inspiration for every young goalkeeper and a true legend of the game."

But Alessandro Del Piero perhaps summed things up best, stating: "Buffon is not just a goalkeeper; he's a force of nature. He has the ability to make the impossible saves look routine. His impact on the game goes far beyond his shot-stopping ability."