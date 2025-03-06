Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma notably sported the number 99 during his time at AC Milan, a choice that could have easily earned him a spot among those with football’s most unusual kit numbers. However, since his move to PSG in 2021, the Euro 2020-winning shot-stopper has been unable to keep the signature digits he wore since the age of 16.

Donnarumma had always worn 99 as a tribute to his birth year, building his reputation and legacy with the number on his back. But upon arriving in the French capital, he found himself blocked by an unusual Ligue 1 regulation, forcing him to abandon the tradition that had defined his career up until that point.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since joining PSG in 2021, Donnarumma has made 143 appearances, kept 47 clean sheets, and won three French league titles.

Why Donnarumma is Banned From Wearing Favourite 99 Shirt

Ligue 1 rules prevent the Italian shot-stopper from keeping his unique number

Ligue 1 has strict rules preventing players from wearing what they refer to as 'whimsical dials', including any number over 30. They had infamously prevented Mario Balotelli from wearing his No. 45 during his time at Nice and Marseille. Rule #670 of the LFP states: "Every Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 club must establish the number assignment list on Isyfoot 72 hours before the start of the competition.

"This list can not exceed 30 names. The number 30 is the last on the list and may be supplemented and updated with every movement in the club. If a club justifies employing over 30 professional players under contract, the board may grant an exception to the preceding paragraph. Whimsical dials are prohibited (example: 45 - 82).

It continues: "The numbers 1, 16 and 30 are exclusively and necessarily reserved for goalkeepers. Ultimately, the number 40 can be assigned. All teams must have a jersey with number 33 that is not assigned to a player and reserved for breaking replacements. A directory is established early in the season and available to referees and delegates by the LFP."

Donnarumma's Interesting Shirt Number History

He wore the number 50 when he first joined PSG

Donnarumma had always worn the number 99 at AC Milan, but upon joining PSG, he was met with a crowded goalkeeping squad. In fact, Mauricio Pochettino had a total of nine goalkeepers to choose from ahead of the 2021/22 season, forcing the club to use Ligue 1's exceptions to assign the new signing the number 50 shirt.

Since then, the French giants have balanced the books and got rid of a surfeit of 'keepers, which included the free transfer of Keylor Navas to Newell's Old Boys and the loan-to-buy deal that saw Alphonse Areola move to the Premier League in the form of West Ham. In turn, this eventually led Donnarumma to being given the number one shirt towards the back end of the 2021/22 campaign - a shirt number he has held for club and country ever since.