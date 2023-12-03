Highlights Gianluigi Donnarumma's red card in the Ligue 1 clash against Le Harve made life extremely difficult for PSG.

The Italian goalkeeper's hesitation and poor decision-making led to his dismissal and left his team with only 10 men for the majority of the match.

Kylian Mbappé's crucial goal helped secure a 2-0 victory for PSG in the end, despite Donnarumma's horror show.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was shown a straight red card for a moment of madness in Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 clash with Le Harve on Sunday afternoon. The Italian shot-stopper gave his side an uphill task in their bid to strengthen their position at the top of the table as he was dismissed only 10 minutes into the game, meaning his side would have 80 minutes plus any stoppage time to face with only 10 men.

The French champions started the game one point ahead of OGC Nice at the top of the league but had the chance to go four points clear in their hunt for a third successive Ligue 1 trophy. Luis Enrique's men were looking to regain some momentum after a controversial last-minute penalty from Kylian Mbappe saw the Parisien giants snatch a home draw against Newcastle United in the Champions League, leaving the club in a position where they still have to win at Borussia Dortmund in the final group game to qualify for the next round.

Donnarumma's poor decision-making made that search for a bounce-back victory all the more difficult as the former AC Milan 'keeper made a bizarre decision in the 10th minute.

Donnarumma sent off after horror mistake

The visit to Le Harve was going to be a tough match either way, as the home side on the day were flying high in the top half of the league table. A speculative ball was played over the top of the PSG back line and the defenders appeared to think that Donnarumma was going to easily come out and deal with any potential danger.

The Italy international did indeed stride out of his goal towards the ball, but it fell short of reaching his 18-yard box, meaning he would have to go and meet the ball with his foot. This is where the issue arose because the goalkeeper hesitated ever so slightly in making contact with the ball and the on-rushing forward Josué Casimir nipped in ahead of the 24-year-old to get to the ball first.

This left Donnarumma with very little option but to either allow the forward a chance on goal, or to take him down and risk a certain red card. Some PSG defenders were getting back to cover, but it was too late by then as their goalkeeper had decided to not only halt the attacker but to come very close to kicking him in the head. It was a horror moment for the man who was Italy's hero at the 2020 Euros. Almost all players on the pitch instantly surrounded the referee to plead their case, but the straight red card was never in doubt.

Kylian Mbappé spares Donnarumma's blushes

Where would PSG be without Kylian Mbappé this season? The French sensation scored his 15th Ligue 1 goal of the season already to add to his three strikes in the Champions League. The curled effort against Le Harve proved to be decisive as PSG ran out 2-0 winners to stretch their lead at the top of the table to four points. The second goal was scored in the dying moments of the game by Portuguese midfielder, Vitinha.

With the departures of Neymar and Lionel Messi over the summer, the stage was set for Mbappé to be the undisputed main man at the club, and that is an opportunity he has grasped with both hands. We are witnessing greatness.