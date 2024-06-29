Highlights Italy's Euro 2024 campaign has ended with a loss to Switzerland in the round of 16.

Italy's goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, was very disappointed with the team's poor performance.

The side's disastrous kick-off routine has caught the attention of fans online.

Italy's campaign defending their European Championship came to a disastrous and premature end as they were well beaten by Switzerland in the Euro 2024 round of 16. The reigning champions were well off, and there wasn't a single minute throughout when they looked like they'd be the nation progressing.

Switzerland looked promising from the very start of the game, and after multiple warning signs, they took the lead in the 37th minute when Remo Freuler showed great speed and skill to burst into the box and control the ball before smashing it past Gianluigi Donnarumma. They wasted no time doubling their advantage in the second half too, with Ruben Vargas capitalising on an Italian mistake and getting on the scoresheet just 27 seconds after the restart.

It was a poor showing from the defending champions, who won the European Championship via a penalty shootout against England in 2021, and goalkeeper Donnarumma couldn't hide his disappointment when speaking to the media after the game.

Donnarumma Apologised to Fans for the Display

He also admitted his frustration with the team

Having just been eliminated from Euro 2024, Donnarumma was given the task of addressing the media and when speaking to RAI Sport and Sky Sport Italia, he spoke honestly about how frustrated and sorry he was about the result.

"We can only apologise to everyone. It really hurts. We disappointed today and Switzerland deserved to win, so there’s nothing else to say. We struggled throughout the match, other than at the end where they sat a bit deeper and we were able to take the initiative, but we really should’ve done it earlier. "In the first half we lost the ball too easily, we left them too many spaces, we weren’t pressing properly. It was tough, it is a very difficult game to swallow, but this is how it went and we have to accept that."

It was a thoroughly deserved win for Switzerland, but Italy certainly didn't help themselves. Their disastrous kick-off routine in the second half essentially gifted the opposition their goal just 27 seconds after the game restarted.

The Kick-Off Routine Has Caught Attention Online

Fans are finding it hilarious

Considering they were in possession as the second half started, it had to take something pretty ridiculous for Italy to somehow concede after just 27 seconds, but that's exactly what happened after their disastrous kick-off routine handed Switzerland their second goal of the game on a plate. Once the whistle was blown to signal the start of the second half, several Italy players sprinted into the opposition half and after a quick couple of passes, Italy tried to launch the ball over the top of the Swiss defence. It didn't quite work out.

Fans were quick to notice just how poor the routine was and there was a lot of talk online after the match, with some pretty hilarious responses. One fan said: "Worst kick-off routine of all time by Italy? Could be." While another couldn't contain their amusement, saying: "That kick-off from Italy is the dumbest kick-off I've ever seen, wtf was that 🤣".

It was a humiliating way to concede, but considering how poor Italy had been up until that point, it was just the icing on the cake of what was a very disappointing night.