FIFA president Gianni Infantino has called for more radical punishments for teams where their supporters are found to make racist remarks. Claiming that games should end in abandonment in the wake of racist abuse, Infantino stated that FIFA shows full solidarity with victims of racism.

His well-documented comments came after Mike Maignan, AC Milan’s goalkeeper, had racist abuse hurled at him during a Serie A encounter against Udinese and Coventry City midfielder Kasey Palmer, too, was subject to racist remarks in the Sky Blues' meeting with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Racism is becoming too commonplace in football, with Real Madrid ace Vinícius Jr calling out La Liga back in December 2022 after he was subject to racial abuse from Real Valladolid supporters – he even posted a video in May 2023 outlining every time he had received racist remarks in the 2022/23 season. But now, it seems as if FIFA are ready to step up their protection of players with some new principles, with Infantino speaking out after Palmer and Maignan became the latest victims of vile abuse.

Infantino calls for harsher punishments

Automatic forfeits demanded

Infantino, referencing this weekend’s duo of incidents, stated that he offers his ‘undivided support’ to both Palmer and Maignan after Saturday’s incidents, which he labelled ‘totally abhorrent and completely unacceptable’, per The Athletic.

“The events that took place in Udine and Sheffield on Saturday are totally abhorrent and completely unacceptable. There is no place for racism or any form of discrimination — both in football and in society. The players affected by Saturday’s events have my undivided support."

The FIFA chief then went on to explain how those involved in the upper echelons of the sport have the power to make wholesale changes – starting with instilling the notion into youth that racism, both in sport and in society, will not be tolerated.

“We need all the relevant stakeholders to take action, starting with education in schools so that future generations understand that this is not part of football or society."

FIFA introduced a three-step system back in 2017, all while notifying its members of their new methods to ensure they were stamping down on racism in football. Led by Infantino and his entourage, member associations were urged to implement the process as part of FIFA’s “principle of zero tolerance” towards racism.

In addition, Infantino claimed that football needs to take one step further in order to eradicate all racist incidences from the beautiful game. As such, he insisted that implementing automatic forfeits and subsequent match abandonments for teams whose fans commit race-inspired abuse, worldwide stadium bans and criminal charges for racists will be the next step.

“As well as the three-step process (match stopped, match re-stopped, match abandoned), we have to implement an automatic forfeit for the team whose fans have committed racism and caused the match to be abandoned as well as worldwide stadium bans and criminal charges for racists. “FIFA and football shows full solidarity to victims of racism and any form of discrimination. Once and for all: No to racism! No to any form of discrimination!”

Maignan and Palmer hit out at racist remarks

South Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation

Maignan spoke to Milan TV, per the Telegraph, after the Udinese match that ended 3-2 in favour of the Frenchman’s side, claiming that there is no place for racism in the world of football. He delivered a poignant message stating that changes need to be made thanks to the cameras and in-place sanctions that can stamp authority on fans who feel like such remarks are acceptable in the modern world. He said:

“This shouldn’t exist in the world of football, but unfortunately for many years this is a recurrence. With all the cameras present and sanctions for these things, something must be done to change things. We all have to react, we must do something because you can’t play like this.”

Coventry City man Palmer also made his feelings known on X (formerly Twitter) in a post in which he began by stating he is ‘disappointed’ to even need to make a public statement hitting out at fans for their racist remarks. The 27-year-old called racism a ‘disgrace’ before suggesting that it has no place in the world, let alone in football.

As reported by BBC Sport, South Yorkshire Police have begun investigating the incident that happened during Coventry’s 2-1 victory at Hillsborough. Palmer’s side said that all parties found culpable would face the strictest possible punishment, while South Yorkshire Police have been in dialogue with both clubs to identify those involved.