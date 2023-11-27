Highlights Despite their early struggles, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are actively learning how to succeed together on the court.

The Bucks' recent success, with wins in six of their last seven games, shows progress in their partnership.

The comparison to the Big 3-era Miami Heat reminds us that hardwood greatness takes time and there's a building-up process that needs to occur.

When the drama between Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers finally ended with the seven-time All-Star landing with the Milwaukee Bucks, it felt as though the long-suffering legend would finally have a chance to compete for an NBA championship. After all, he was joining a Bucks team that was only a few years removed from hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy. More than that, though, he would be joining forces with a transcendent talent and one of the top five players in the game in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Fast-forward to today and the 12-5 Bucks are looking like one of the top teams in the Association after winning six of their last seven games. Despite that, they haven't quite skyrocketed to the forefront of the championship conversation yet. It could take some time, too, for the club and its dynamic duo to truly assert their dominance over the rest of the Eastern Conference.

In the meantime, the Bucks should rest easy knowing that their new crew is still in the earliest stages of what could be a lengthy process; Antetokounmpo himself has acknowledged that the team is still figuring itself out. However, the two-time MVP is also of the belief that he and Lillard are getting a little bit better together with each passing day.

Antetokounmpo gets real on new partnership with Lillard

Lillard's best game in a Bucks uniform so far came during the team's Nov. 15 win over the Toronto Raptors. In 31 minutes of action, Lillard notched 37 points on 9-of-18 shooting with four triples and added 13 assists, four rebounds, and two steals on the night. Adding significance to Lillard's performance is the fact that Antetokounmpo was sitting out. Similarly, the Greek player dropped a 54-point bomb on the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 9 when Lillard didn't play, but the team failed to walk away with a win.

Perhaps the most damning number is this — over the 308 minutes the two have shared together on the court — Milwaukee has been outscored by 2.9 points per 100 possessions and had issues on both sides of the ball. For his part, though, Antetokounmpo believes that the two are actively learning how to succeed together.

"I think every game that goes by, I'm going to be even more comfortable," Antetokounmpo said via HoopsHype. "I'm going to know when he wants the ball, and he's going to know when I want the ball. There's sometimes that he wants to operate our offense, and you have to give him the ball, and there's times that I'm running ahead of him and I need the ball. But, at the end of the day, as we move on forward, game by game, we're going to learn how to play with one another. ... It's getting better. It's progress."

Parallels with the Miami Heat of old

Bucks fans looking for some kind of solace amid the early Antetokounmpo-Lillard issues needn't look further than the first year that LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh were fighting for the trophy in South Beach. One month into the 2010-11 season, the superteam had posted just a 9-8 record and was struggling to string multiple wins together. Specifically, they had difficulty closing games out. During the fourth quarter of games during that stretch, Miami was posting a net rating of minus-7.3, despite the team's big-three relative statistical success.

Bucks' Stars Statistics - 2023-24 Season PTS REB AST TS% Giannis Antetokounmpo 29.7 10.3 4.5 63.2 Damian Lillard 25.2 4.2 6.7 60.4

By year's end, that team was in the Finals for the first of what would be four straight appearances, two of which resulted in championship wins. The Bucks will attempt to follow in the Heat's blueprint and end up in the finals despite a slow start. Over the years, the league has shown that greatness isn't achieved right out of the gate. There's a building-up that has to occur over a series of days, weeks and months, and the Bucks stars are undoubtedly committed to that process.