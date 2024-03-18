Highlights GiannisAntetokounmpo tops all-time transition scoring charts showcasing his multifaceted skillset.

Highest-rated finisher, while infallible at the rim, Antetokounmpo tops fast-break free-throw attempts.

The Bucks' transition defense solidifies, ranking high in points allowed in transition under Antetokounmpo.

The greatest player in NBA history is a storied and heated debate, one without a conclusive answer or a strong consensus. As much as fans in the LeBron James camp might say that he ended this discussion in the past few years, the Michael Jordan supporters are just as adamant that James still isn't even close yet. Even by the time James hangs up his sneakers for good, this eternal discourse won't likely be settled.

While the best overall player is certainly still an open conversation, there are some categories where there is an overwhelming majority among NBA followers. For example, there'd be no dissenter against the claim that Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter in the history of the game.

Magic Johnson is widely considered to be the premier passer of the sport, although Nikola Jokić may have surpassed him in some people's eyes.

Still only 29 years old with a loaded résumé, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be in discussions for the greatest player in several categories by the time he's wrapped up his career. If he can win another championship or two in Wisconsin, he could go down as the best in Milwaukee Bucks franchise history.

It'd be tough to surpass Tim Duncan as the supreme power forward, but if anyone has a chance to do it, it's Antetokounmpo. One title that he might have already claimed, though, is the best transition player of all time.

Antetokounmpo May Be the Greatest Fast-Break Threat in NBA History

The Bucks are tied with the Jazz for 11th in points in transition with 22.4 per game

Throughout the history of the league, there have been a few players who were borderline unstoppable in the open court. Some were speedy guards such as Derrick Rose, John Wall, and De'Aaron Fox, whose agility and ball-handling made it nearly impossible to stop them in a fast-break situation.

Others were uber-athletic big men, those quick enough to run alongside playmakers in transition while presenting themselves as finishers on dump-offs and lobs. Young Shaquille O'Neal and Blake Griffin were some of the most feared men on the break, and anyone who dared to stand in their way was liable to wind up on a poster — or the hospital.

The most deadly transition players were the ones who could do both, though: athletic marvels on the wings who could lead the break themselves off of the bounce or throw down an alley-oop from a teammate. For about a decade, there was nothing that terrified players more than standing between LeBron James and the hoop on a fast-break. Then, Giannis Antetokounmpo arrived.

He possessed all of the traits that made James such a fearsome sight in transition: the size of a Mack truck, the speed of a runaway train, the vertical reach to touch the rafters, and the ball-handling and passing vision of an experienced guard. Only Antetokounmpo is about four inches taller than James and has a larger catch radius.

Antetokounmpo has enough film of him dominating in transition to fill a full-length documentary, so there's no denying that the eye test supports the claim that he might be the greatest fast-break threat in league history. Of course, James and the other transition terrors of the NBA would also have lengthy mixtapes solely off of their fast-break highlights. The numbers, though, are fully in support of Antetokounmpo.

NBA Transition Leaders since 2016 Season Player PPG EFG% 2015-16 Russell Westbrook 6.8 61.0% 2016-17 LeBron James 6.8 73.7% 2017-18 Russell Westbrook 6.8 56.4% 2018-19 Giannis Antetokounmpo 7.3 64.9% 2019-20 Giannis Antetokounmpo 8.3 63.0% 2020-21 Giannis Antetokounmpo 8.2 67.3% 2021-22 Giannis Antetokounmpo 8.5 61.8% 2022-23 Giannis Antetokounmpo 9.3 61.5% 2023-24 Giannis Antetokounmpo 7.7 70.8% Stats via NBA University

2016 is as far back as NBA.com has records of individual transition scoring data, but it would have been interesting to see how LeBron James's stats on fast breaks during his athletic prime with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. It's also curious how historic greats like Shawn Kemp and Charles Barkley would have stacked up in their heydays.

Since both James and Antetokounpo have been at their peaks, though, it's clear that the latter has been the most lethal transition weapon the league has to offer. In those three years when he wasn't the leader in points, he was still very prominent on the leaderboards, as he was 11th in 2016 with 4.4 per game, fifth in 2017 with 6.2, and second in 2018 with 6.7.

Having a force like Antetokounmpo on the break makes the Bucks an exponentially more dangerous team, one that opposing teams know they can't give up live turnovers to, lest they pay the price via two easy points for Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo Is a Multifaceted Threat on the Fast-break

Antetokounmpo ranks highly in nearly every transition category

Not only has Antetokounmpo been the best transition scorer in terms of total points, but he's also been one of the most effective fast-break finishers since coming into the league. At 6.1 possession, he's tied with Jaylen Brown for the most transition opportunities per game.

Among players that average at least three fast-break possessions, his 70.8 EFG% ranks fourth. That number is even more impressive when factoring in Antetokounmpo's poor 3-point percentage, which likely drags down his EFG% a bit. When going to the rack, he's essentially infallible.

There's one way to try to stop him, though. A historically poor free-throw shooter, Antetokounmpo is often purposefully fouled and sent to the line by his defenders, especially on the break. 32 percent of his transition opportunities result in him going to the charity stripe, which is easily tops in the NBA among players that average at least one such possession.

Even hacking him isn't a flawless strategy, as he's wound up with an "And-1" on 7.2 percent of his transition takes. That number puts him third behind Pascal Siakam and Jalen Brunson for players with at least three fast-break possessions per game.

Antetokounmpo's infamously long free-throw routine has him shooting north of 66 percent from the line this season. But sending him to the stripe is still undoubtedly the best method to try to stop him on the break.

Milwaukee Bucks transition defense stats Season Points allowed in transition Rank 2016-17 11.7 7th 2017-18 10.1 3rd 2018-19 11.0 1st 2019-20 11.3 2nd 2020-21 10.7 3rd 2021-22 11.5 7th 2022-23 13.0 8th 2023-24 13.8 10th

There isn't really any widely available data on individual transition defense, but it's a good bet that Antetokounmpo is one of the most effective players on that end of the ball on fast-breaks too. All of the athleticism and size that make him a havoc on offense in the open court also applies to defense.

Just like LeBron James, he's prone to chasing down attackers and rejecting them from behind. He's also rangy enough to cover ground in 2-on-1 situations, alter shots without touching them, and intercept the ball in passing lanes. As a result, his teams have been one of the best in transition defense since he's been on the Bucks.

Before turning 30, he's already made his mark on the NBA in several ways, including establishing himself as the greatest transition player of all time. Before it's all said and done, he'll add plenty more fast-break points to his career log, as well.