After a first-round loss to the Miami Heat in the 2022-23 NBA Playoffs, Milwaukee Bucks General Manager Jon Horst took bold action.

He traded Jrue Holiday , who two years earlier had helped the franchise win its first title in 50 years, to acquire Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard .

While Holiday won another NBA championship, this time with the Boston Celtics , the Bucks experienced another first-round postseason exit, this time at the hands of the Indiana Pacers .

There were inherent reasons for both losses, mainly injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo . But Milwaukee acquired Lillard to add more scoring power and dynamism to its offense. At times, it did, but it ultimately led to another disappointing playoff run.

With Antetokounmpo on the roster, every season is championship-or-bust for the Bucks, but dealing Holiday and watching him win a second title while the Giannis-Lillard experiment failed only adds more pressure on Milwaukee.

The only way to make the trade a success and relieve that pressure is to win the 2025 NBA Championship. And the only way to do that is by having Lillard and Antetokounmpo lead the way.

Here's what the duo must accomplish this season if the Bucks' title-winning goals are to come to fruition.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard Need to Stay Healthy

They can't win if they're not on the court

The team won't acknowledge it as an excuse, but the fact that Antetokounmpo only played two games against the Heat and missed all six games against Indiana is a significant reason the Bucks lost both series.

It's hard to win without a two-time MVP and one of the best players in the world.

To add insult to injury (no pun intended), Lillard missed two of the games against the Pacers and was hampered for at least a few others.

Without its two best players, Milwaukee really never stood a chance against a young and energetic Indiana team.

Whether it's a usable crutch or not, Lillard didn't train much during the 2023 offseason as he prepared to get dealt out of Portland. Had he gotten injured, he would've been stuck with a franchise he had already mentally moved on from.

That led to the 33-year-old admittedly entering the season out of shape. Unsurprisingly, that led to one of the worst seasons of his career.

Antetokounmpo's injuries and the impact they've had on the Bucks' last two playoff performances have been glossed over, according to franchise legend and TV broadcaster Marques Johnson.

“It’s about health. It’s about staying healthy. Dame staying healthy. Giannis has been hurt in the last two playoffs. That baffles me how people don’t even mention that he’s been pretty much a no-show in the playoffs the last couple of years. They just act like he’s been completely healthy."

Without their two stars, the Bucks have no chance of competing for a championship. That's priority No. 1 for the pairing.

The Lillard-Antetokounmpo Duo Must Improve Offensively

The two stars need to master their pick-and-roll game