Highlights Greece could challenge Team USA for Olympic basketball gold with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the team.

Antetokounmpo scored 32 points in 19 minutes against the Dominican Republic, showcasing his potential to lead Greece to an upset over the United States in Paris, France.

Greece will be among the nations that pose the biggest threat to Team USA this summer.

Every four years, the biggest underlying story surrounding Olympic basketball is which nation can give Team USA a run for their money in their quest for a gold medal. This year, it looks like Greece could finally break through and contend for top hardware this summer.

Former two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo put Greece on the board in a major way with a convincing 109-82 win over the Dominican Republic in Group B play on Wednesday. Antetokounmpo finished the game with 32 points in 19 minutes while shooting perfectly from the floor with 11 makes in as many tries.

The Milwaukee Bucks' franchise player has been one of Greece's best players since making his international debut at the U20 championships in 2013. Albeit, the former Defensive Player of the Year has yet to play in the Olympics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Go Off in Olympics Debut

The "Greek Freak" will be a threat to dethrone Team USA for Olympic gold

This may light a fire under Antetokounmpo and fuel him to lead Greece to a clash against Team USA in a potential gold medal game. France and Slovenia have been the two nations that have given Team USA their biggest scares in recent years.

France made it to the gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics in 2021. Not only did they finish first in Group A, the same group as the United States in the preliminary round, they also broke Team USA's 25-game winning streak with an upset 83-76 victory on July 25, 2021 before the United States shut the door on Evan Fournier, Rudy Gobert & company in the final round.

This time around, Greece may carry that mantle. They also have Thomas Walkup and Antetokounmpo's younger brother, Kostas. That ensemble led Greece to connect on 16-30 three-pointers with nine Greek players having found the bottom of the net from outside against DR. Their national team looks formidable, though early, and will be a squad for the United States to keep a watchful eye on ahead of the Paris games.

Giannis earned a rest day as Greece downed Egypt 93-71 on Thursday but will be in action as the Greeks look to defeat Luka Dončić and Slovenia on Saturday to clinch their group and advance to Olympic play.