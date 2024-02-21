Highlights Damian Lillard's offensive efficiency has declined in Milwaukee since being traded from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Confusion in team leadership due to changing dynamics has led to some puzzling statements from superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks are struggling with a lack of identity and adapting to new strategies, which might hinder a playoff push.

The Milwaukee Bucks slid into the NBA All-Star Break on a low note. The Bucks, expected to be among the league's best teams, have recorded a 3-7 record over their last ten games. Currently third in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks look ready to fizzle out of the playoffs behind Doc Rivers' leadership.

There is a bit of an identity crisis in Milwaukee. The Bucks won the Finals in 2021 over the Phoenix Suns in large part due to the dominance of Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the play of Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez was critical to besting the Suns.

This summer, after failing even to make the Conference Finals in the subsequent years, the Bucks traded away Holiday for Damian Lillard, who was expected to be the superstar-level player that Antetokounmpo had never played with before.

Instead of dominating, the Bucks fired head coach Adrian Griffin, brought in Rivers, and have been in a tailspin ever since.

A changing of the guard

The new dynamic in Milwaukee is throwing the stars through a loop

Entering the season, it was expected that Lillard would be the complimentary piece on offense that Antetokounmpo needed. He was not expected to shoulder the offense, rather, his outside shooting and self-creation were supposed to take some pressure off of Antetokounmpo, who would remain the focal point of the offense.

Lillard was expected to see an increase in efficiency with the improved shot selection of playing alongside a superstar for the first time in his career (sorry, LaMarcus Aldridge). Instead, his shooting has taken a dip and his offense has not contributed to winning in the dramatic fashion that was expected before the season began.

Lillard's Offensive Efficiency in Portland vs. Milwaukee Category Portland Milwaukee G 769 51 PPG 25.2 24.6 FGA 18.6 17.4 FG% 43.9% 42.3% 3PA 8.3 8.5 3PT% 37.2% 34.1% USG% 29.2% 28.3%

Lillard's usage percentage has taken only a small dip since coming to Milwaukee, and his shooting has taken a dramatic decline. His 34.1 percent clip from deep this season is the second-lowest of his career, although his attempts per game have increased slightly from his career average since joining the Bucks.

A result? Poor defense as a result of trading away Holiday is the most glaring negative, but Antetokounmpo is having an exceptional year. He is having the most efficient scoring season of his career and is third in the league in scoring.

Antetokounmpo is legitimately one of the best basketball players in the world, but the Bucks are no longer seen as a serious title threat. This is largely due to a lack of identity, the tumultuous coach carousel, and a lack of locker-room leadership.

Whose team is it?

With three NBA legends in Milwaukee, there is bound to be some confusion

Rivers, Lillard, and Antetokounmpo are some of the biggest names in NBA history, but there should be a clear hierarchy in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo is a superstar, and quite possibly has surpassed Kareem Adbul-Jabbar as the greatest Buck ever. Lillard is a dead-eye shooter but has only made the Conference Finals once. Rivers is one of the greatest coaches in NBA history but is a masterful choke artist in the playoffs.

At a glance, the Bucks belong to Antetokounmpo, plain and simple.

However, Antetokounmpo doesn't seem to embrace the chance to lead this team to his second championship. In a recent interview with The Athletic, Antetokounmpo got candid about roles on the team, which is no longer his.

"I am [Lillard's] biggest fan. Good or bad, I ride with Dame until the f—ing end. I ride with Dame. Like I’ve been saying this over and over again. This. Is. His. Team. Down the stretch, he’s going to get the ball. There’s nothing else that we will do. I don’t know how else to put it. I don’t know what else to say. But at the end of the day, he has to believe it too.”-Antetokounmpo

The lack of an eager leader in Milwaukee is just the start of the multitude of issues that plague the Bucks' organization. Antetokounmpo is an all-time great player, but he is not taking control of the franchise that brought him into the league, despite showcasing that he can put the team on his back in years prior.

Living in the past

Despite new dynamics, the Bucks are clinging to past success

The Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals because they insulated their star with high-quality role players who were steady with the ball, could create for themselves, and simply made Antetokounmpo better. Lillard makes Antetokounmpo better, but in a disappointing individual season, he doesn't put efficient points on the board.

Instead, his high usage has been taking away from tried-and-true Bucks, like Lopez, Middleton, and Bobby Portis.

Bucks' Stats Before and After Lillard's Arrival Category Middleton Portis Lopez PPG Before 17.5 13.4 13.2 PPG After 14.8 12.7 13.0 MP Before 32.0 25.1 28.1 MP After 26.3 24.0 31.5 USG% Before 23.7% 21.3% 18.0% USG% After 23.7% 21.3% 16.0%

The Bucks are leaning on a much less well-rounded plan of attack, and the dramatically different playstyle that Lillard brings to town has required a bit of a learning curve. Antetokounmpo has struggled to adjust to playing alongside Lillard after playing eight seasons with Middleton being an elite second option.

“The other thing is, you gotta give [Lillard] space. You gotta give him space. Like he’s not like Khris, you don’t need to always set screens for him in order for him to get that little space to operate for the floater, for the mid-range, for the space for two, or the behind-the-screen three. Khris is kind of different."-Antetokounmpo

56 games into the season, one would think that the Bucks would have made adjustments to compliment Lillard's isolation-heavy playstyle, but between the adjustments made by having two new coaches this season, Lillard's offensive tendencies got lost in the shuffle.

Can the Bucks get it together?

One of the most talented rosters in the league has to make a deep run

Along with the Boston Celtics, the Bucks are easily the most talented team in the Eastern Conference. Anything aside from a Conference Finals matchup with Boston will be considered a failure, and if Boston somehow loses before then, the Bucks should have a clear path to the Finals.

It's not that easy.

Until Rivers can implement his coaching style (which is suspect at best in the playoffs), the Bucks will continue to play isolation ball around Antetokounmpo and Lillard, not using team chemistry and role-players to their full potential. Even if the Bucks buy into Rivers' strategies in the postseason, there's no guarantee that it will be enough.

Rivers has been to only three NBA Finals in 24 seasons. He has had Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Blake Griffin, and Chris Paul on his rosters leaving Boston, and has failed to make the Finals with any of that talent.

Doc River-led Teams' Playoff Results Since 2008 Year Team #of All-Stars Playoff Result 2009 BOS 3 Lost Conference Semis 2010 BOS 3 Lost NBA Finals 2011 BOS 4 Lost Conference Semis 2012 BOS 2 Lost Conference Finals 2013 BOS 1 Lost First Round 2014 LAC 2 Lost Conference Semis 2015 LAC 1 Lost Conference Semis 2016 LAC 1 Lost First Round 2017 LAC 1 Lost First Round 2018 LAC 0 Missed Playoffs 2019 LAC 0 Lost First Round 2020 LAC 1 Lost Conference Semis 2021 PHI 0 Lost Conference Semis 2022 PHI 1 Lost Conference Semis 2023 PHI 1 Lost Conference Semis 2024 MIL 2 n/a

Rivers, despite his positive reputation, is not a winner. However, these Bucks are perhaps his most talented roster yet, and if they remain healthy, there is no reason for Antetokounmpo not to take over and lead Milwaukee back to the top of the NBA. The only question is, does he believe that this is his team to lead?