Highlights Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard has so far stepped up as a deep-range scorer for the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs.

Milwaukee's chances of a title are decreasing due to Giannis' injury and overall inconsistent play of the team.

Antetokounmpo's absence has created major doubts about the Bucks achieving NBA post-season success.

Despite being 1-0 up in their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers, the Milwaukee Bucks have been left shorthanded in the front-court with the huge absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the last two games of the NBA regular season and the start of the post-season with a calf injury.

With Antetokounmpo’s status for the remainder of the first-round match-up between the No. 3 and No. 6 seeds still uncertain, league insider Mark Medina claims that any extended absence of the two-time MVP would be detrimental to the Bucks’ title hopes.

Damage Limitation: Dame Time Taking Over In Milwaukee

Lillard is using his experience to step up his game in Antetokounmpo’s absence

Despite dropping four of their five 2023-24 regular season meetings with the Pacers, the Bucks have something the Indiana Pacers don’t: an elite deep-range scorer who can catch fire at any given second, and is known for his clutch-time shots, who also goes by the name of Damian Lillard.

The 33-year-old, who came over to Wisconsin last summer in arguably the league’s biggest blockbuster deal of the off-season, demonstrated his elite-caliber scoring for all to see in game one of the Bucks’ series with the Pacers.

On a night in which he dropped 35 points on 11-for-24 shooting, including six triples, he led the Bucks to the victory, despite the Milwaukee outfit entering the game as one-point underdogs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Damian Lillard without Giannis Antetokounmpo this season has averaged: 30.4 PPG 7.1 APG on 45/42/93% shooting splits.

Other positives from the post-season opener was the performance of All-Star Khris Middleton, who notched 23 points on 9-for-14 shooting, while Bobby Portis had yet another strong showing in which he had a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double, as he continues to elevate his offensive game under head coach, Doc Rivers.

As such, an argument can be made about his on-court presence being able to have somewhat mitigated, albeit only partially, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence in early showings of the playoffs.

Damian Lillard - Post-Season Career Statistics Category Statistic GP 62 PTS 25.9 FG% 41.3 3P% 37.3 AST 6.2 REB 4.5 STL 1.2

With Antetokounmpo’s status for the series in serious doubt, having suffered a calf injury with two games remaining of the regular season, the Bucks’ chances of winning a title for the first time since 2021 are growing slimmer, and the pressure on the team to produce championships in the Greek Freak’s prime years is mounting higher than ever before.

Having also suffered an injury to start the post-season last year, and subsequently seeing the Bucks flail out of the playoffs in the first-round as the No. 1 seed to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat – who would later go on to achieve a historic Finals run – if Milwaukee were to suffer a similar fate this time around, Antetokounmpo’s legacy as one of the league’s most dominant forces could also be cast into doubt.

Heading into game two, the home team are barely favorites, by a point to be exact, so all is still very much in the balance.

Bucks Are in a ‘Very Vulnerable Position’

Journalist, Medina, argues that although the Bucks are without Antetokounmpo for the foreseeable, even if he was healthy and available to play, he has resigned to the notion that Milwaukee’s identity is simply that they are consistent regardless.

Though, he does note that the two-time MVP’s loss is inevitably even more of a detriment, especially as it pertains to their pursuit for NBA glory.

“If Giannis’ injury isn't managed well, and there are lingering things, this is going to be a huge detriment… The Bucks are in a very vulnerable position, regardless,because they've been so inconsistent, the last thing they need is another source of instability of missing Giannis, and then having to integrate himback intothe lineup… Giannis being healthy or not, I've just subscribed to the theory that the Bucks are always going to be inconsistent, and therefore,it seems inevitable that,barring an injury to the Celtics, the Bucks aren't going to get far in the playoffs.”

Glaring Hole In Roster Without Antetokounmpo

Averages 26.6 PTS, 12.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.3 BLKS and 1.0 STL in his post-season career

Over the years, Antetokounmpo has been a dominant force on both sides of the ball, and the post-season numbers are no different.

In his eight post-season trips in his career, the eight-time All-Star has infused the stat sheet, whereby he has notched 26.6 points at a 52.7 percent shooting clip, 12.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.3 blocks and an even steal per contest.

Milwaukee Bucks - 2023-24 Regular Season Statistics Category With Antetokounmpo Without Antetokounmpo PPG 119.7 113.1 RPG 44.6 40.3 APG 26.9 23.3 ORTG 119.3 117.2 DRTG 115.8 121.8

Throughout his eight-year NBA post-season career, though, when the 29-year-old has been on the hardwood, the Bucks have averaged a defensive rating of 104.3, while they also have a positive net efficiency, in which they have outscored their opponents by 1.2 points per 100 possessions.

Broken down simply, the Bucks have been a vastly better team during the 2023-24 campaign with him at the helm, at both ends of the ball, whereby they have outscored the opposition by 6.6 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court, compared to a minus-4.6 net efficiency rating when he is not out there with his teammates, a total swing of 11.2 points per 100 possessions.

All in all, Antetokounmpo's absence has struck a huge hole in the Bucks' post-season aspirations of reaching the NBA Finals and lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy when it is all said and done.

However, with the plethora of veteran experience from that of Lillard, and the championship-winning experience of the likes of Middleton and Brook Lopez still on the roster, as well as a title-winning head coach in Rivers, even without their franchise star forward, the Bucks can never be ruled out of contention.

But, depending on how long Antetokounmpo will be missing for, their mountain to success will continue to get that little bit harder to climb, and that is what could prove so detrimental in the long run.

