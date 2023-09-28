Highlights Giannis Antetokounmpo prioritizes winning over staying in Milwaukee, potentially opening the door for a move to another team.

The addition of Damian Lillard to the Bucks decreases the likelihood of Antetokounmpo leaving, as they now have a stronger team for championship contention.

If the Bucks fail to win a championship with Lillard, Antetokounmpo may consider joining teams like the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, or Golden State Warriors for a better chance at winning his second title.

Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for any franchise other than the Milwaukee Bucks might be hard to imagine at this point in time. But after he said to the media that he’s prioritizing winning over everything else—basically emphasizing that his future in Cream City is nothing certain—it opened the possibility of him actually leaving for greener pasture.

Of course, the Damian Lillard trade changes a lot of things. Antetokounmpo now has a true superstar running mate who could be the missing piece for another championship run for Milwaukee. Dame's arrival certainly lessens the possibility of the Greek Freak leaving.

But then again, as Antetokounmpo said, he wants to win. And if the Bucks fail to reach the promised land even with Lillard in tow, it might motivate Antetokounmpo even more to seek a new team that will give him the best chance to win his second Larry O’Brien trophy. The hulking forward still has two years left on his current deal until his player option kicks in ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Lucky for him, there are a number of teams Antetokounmpo can actually consider joining if things don't pan out for the Bucks in 2023-24. Below, we take a look at the five best landing spots for Antetokounmpo if he decides to leave Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - NBA Career Statistics (2014-Present) Minutes Played 32.5 Points 22.6 Assists 4.7 Rebounds 9.6 Steals 1.1 Blocks 1.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

5 Miami Heat

There’s a reason why the Miami Heat have consistently secured a spot in the playoffs, even if its roster pales in comparison to other Eastern Conference franchises. The famed Heat Culture makes the most out of every individual playing for the team, helping everyone reach their true potential.

In the event Antetokounmpo jumps ship to Miami, he would have no problem fitting in. With the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo surrounding the Greek Freak, the two-time MVP will have all the opportunity he needs to win his second ring.

Miami’s core, led by Butler, will allow Antetokounmpo to truly shine as the team’s potential starting power forward. With Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro handling the backcourt, as well as Butler and Adebayo providing a solid defense, Antetokounmpo can come in and take the Heat’s offense to the next level.

With an impressive game on both ends of the court, this possible lineup will have a good chance of taking Antetokounmpo back to the promised land.

4 Dallas Mavericks

There’s no doubt Luka Doncic is a generational star who can make any team contend. And even with all the drama surrounding him, Kyrie Irving is still a talented guard who can run point for the Mavericks.

Just last season, the Slovenian All-Star averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game to lead the Mavs. Irving, for his part, added 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.3 steals in the 20 games he played after the Brooklyn Nets traded him to Dallas.

If Antetokounmpo gets tired of his situation in Milwaukee and decides Dallas is the ideal fit for him, there’s a big chance the Mavericks might go deep in the playoffs. With an insane offense-oriented backcourt at his side, Antetokounmpo can dominate the post on both ends of the court and push the Doncic-led squad over the hump after the team failed to make the playoffs last season.

The Mavs are missing a piece in their frontcourt, and Antetokounmpo could be the player they need to finally win their second title as well. Giannis grew up idolizing Dirk Nowitzki as well, so it would be extra sweet if he can help Dallas win another ring more than a decade after the German icon did it in the Big D.

3 Los Angeles Lakers

Playing in the City of Angels will always have its unique sense of allure for NBA stars. Add the opportunity to win a ring alongside LeBron James and that’s more than enough reason for Antetokounmpo to jump ship towards the Lakers.

It might take a lot out of the Lakers for them to sign the Greek Freak, including trading Anthony Davis away, but the chance to pair him with the King is just too good to pass up. In a sense, Antetokounmpo is a much better player than the Brow, having won multiple accolades and a ring with the Bucks.

With Antetokounmpo manning either the power forward or center spot in Los Angeles, there’s a pretty good chance the Lakers can give him his second ring and James his fifth. In any case, fans can expect a nightly spectacle if the Bucks’ star dons a Purple and Gold jersey in the future.

Anthony Davis vs Giannis Antetokounmpo - NBA Career Statistics NBA Career Statistics Anthony Davis (2013-Present) Giannis Antetokounmpo (2014- Present) Minutes Played 34.4 32.5 Points 24.0 22.6 Assists 2.4 4.7 Rebounds 10.4 9.6 Steals 1.3 1.1 Blocks 2.3 1.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

2 New York Knicks

Like the Lakers, the allure of playing for the New York Knicks can sometimes be too much for any NBA player. The idea of playing in Madison Square Garden, one of the biggest stages in North America, might be a tempting scenario for the Greek Freak.

But even if the bright lights aren’t there to entice Antetokounmpo, the idea of playing with a promising squad led by Jalen Brunson might just seal the deal. Along with the potential All-Star point guard, there’s also Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Quentin Grimes to play with the superstar forward.

And if that’s not enough, the Knicks front office can unload its treasure trove of draft picks and young talent to get another star to the Big Apple. Whatever the case may be, Antetokounmpo will lift New York to new heights if he decides to play for them.

1 Golden State Warriors

If Antetokounmpo is all about winning, there’s no better team to sign up for than the Golden State Warriors. Even though the trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson are nearing the end of their primes, pairing them with the Bucks All-Star forward will give them a chance to reach the Finals and win another ring.

Adding Antetokounmpo to the Warriors’ Death Lineup will take things to another level. Using their mastery of the outside shot and getting the Greek Freak to have his way under the post is a formula that will help all parties succeed.

It’s not yet known whether Antetokounmpo will demand a trade or leave the Bucks sooner or later. What’s crucial is to keep an eye out on Milwaukee’s games this 2023-24 season to gauge whether the two-time MVP will want out of Cream City. If that happens, better watch out for the landing spots mentioned above.

