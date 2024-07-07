Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Greece to the Olympics For The First Time Since 2008

Highlights Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Greece to their first Olympics berth since 2008.

Antetokounmpo's performance in the Olympics Qualifier Tournament showcases his dominance.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will feature a strong lineup of NBA players and international talent.

He may have been unable to play in the NBA Playoffs, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy and back to his dominating ways as he helped lead Greece to their first Olympics berth since 2008.

The two-time NBA MVP missed all the Milwaukee Bucks games in their early first round series loss to the Indiana Pacers. He was able to make a full recovery ahead of the Olympics Qualifier Tournament, where he led Greece to a Finals win over Croatia by a score of 80-69.

Although there aren't any NBA superstars on Croatia's national team, they play a beautiful brand of basketball that got them to the Olympic Qualifying Tournament Final. Los Angeles Clippers big man, Ivica Zubac, was the best player for Croatia, finishing with a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds.

However, they were no match for Greece, as Antetokounmpo put on display why he is one of the greatest players in the world.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats vs. Croatia Category Stats PTS 23 REB 8 AST 3 +/- 8 FG% 47.1%

Antetokounmpo was a man on a mission in this game. He was a force attacking the basket and even spaced the floor, connecting on a three-pointer. Former Memphis Grizzlies point guard, Nick Calathes, was also exceptional as he facilitated Greece's offense and finished with a game-high 11 assists.

Following the victory, Antetokounmpo was noticeably emotional after accomplishing a historic feat for not just himself, but for his entire country, by clinching a trip to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Antetokounmpo's stamp on the highly esteemed Olympics, adds another high-level player to witness on basketball's biggest international stage.

Antetokounmpo Adds to the List of Elite NBA Players in the Olympics

The Olympics Are Well Decorated With NBA Talent

All the attention surrounding the Olympics in terms of basketball has been towards the United States men's basketball team, and for good reason. Following an extremely disappointing FIBA World Cup run in 2023, where they didn't even place for a medal, they have assembled a dominant roster.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, and Stephen Curry are among the players that have committed to representing the United States in the Olympics. It is one of the best constructed teams in the program's history. However, this doesn't necessarily mean they're going to have a cakewalk to a gold medal, since there are plenty of talented players take competing countries.

Notable Players in the 2024 Paris Olympics Player Country Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Canada Jamal Murray Canada Giannis Antetokounmpo Greece Victor Wembanyama France Nikola Jokić Serbia

Despite some of the greatest players in the NBA representing their respective country in the Olympics, this doesn't take into consideration the other great countries that are filled with skill and talent, but don't have an NBA superstar on their roster, such as South Sudan and Australia.

2024 has been an incredible year for high quality basketball, and there is still plenty of high level competition waiting to commence. Greece's bid for the Olympics adds to the ever-growing suspense of what's to come in the tournament.

Antetokounmpo has reached every pinnacle in his basketball career except for one area. He's an inch closer to that goal of representing his country at the highest stage as an Olympian.